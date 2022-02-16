PERRYSBURG — It appears that Perrysburg’s chances of winning a Northern Lakes League boys basketball title has slipped away.
It’s not 100 percent, but 99.9 percent might be accurate if AWS Next Gen Stats were to expand their services into prep sports.
Despite the Yellow Jackets’ best efforts, Sylvania Northview’s 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward Sean Craig scored 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats past the Jackets, 62-57, Tuesday.
Northview, ranked fifth in the final Associated Press Division I poll, improves to 19-1 overall and 12-0 in the NLL, while Perrysburg falls to 17-3 and 11-2.
Sure, the Wildcats have two NLL games remaining against Maumee and Napoleon, giving the Jackets a chance to share.
However, Northview has already beaten both by 20 points or more, so the chances of the Wildcats losing to both are slim. They could clinch against the Panthers on their home court Thursday.
Northview coach Jeremy McDonald says it is Perrysburg who has given the Wildcats the toughest battle in league play, and the Jackets did not disappoint Tuesday.
“Just a great effort by our kids,” McDonald said. “We were in a ballgame for the first time all season.
“We have not had a game that has been a question in the fourth quarter. We’ve been trying to practice for it, and I thought we executed pretty well,” McDonald continued.
Craig had plenty of help. Northview senior point guard Kenny Biggs scored 15 and senior wing Grant Kopan added 10 points. As a team the Wildcats benefitted from 21 free throw attempts, making 16.
“It was a really good high school basketball game, but in the end, I am sure it was free throws,” Perrysburg coach Dave Boyce said. “We probably fouled them too many times.
“They are a very good team, and they are well-coached, and we gave it our best for now.”
Perrysburg shot 47% (24-for-51) from the floor and 7-for-13 from the line while Northview shot 38% (21-for-56) from the field.
The Wildcats held a slim 35-31 advantage off the glass and the game had just nine turnovers — five by Perrysburg and four by Northview.
Six-foot-5 senior Kannon Klusmeyer scored a team-high 21 points with four rebounds and 6-5 junior Andrew Hunt scored 15 with five rebounds to lead Perrysburg. They got the ball rolling from the opening tip.
It was Klusmeyer and Hunt who were responsibility for scoring the game’s first 10 points and building a 17-4 lead four minutes into the game.
Time after time, Klusmeyer and Hunt displayed their ability to get to the rim and combined to score 17 of Perrysburg’s 21 first quarter points.
“We wanted to take great shots inside and that’s what those guys did, took great shots, and I think we found people,” Boyce said.
Despite Perrysburg’s early dominance, Northview stayed in a straight-up man-to-man defense with Craig defending Klusmeyer with only limited help from the weak side.
“We didn’t change a whole lot,” McDonald said. “We thought about going to our zone. We really had trouble keeping them out of the lane.
“I thought Sean neutralized him a little bit, but he didn’t shut him down,” McDonald said.
“And Sean, what can you say about the kid? We asked him to be a defensive stopper and go get us 25 points and 15 boards and he does it all.”
On the other end of the floor, Klusmeyer’s responsibility was manning up on Craig. At first he kept Craig from scoring, but he could not stop Craig from reaching the free throw line.
“Kannon Klusmeyer was amazing tonight. He just did an incredible job on both ends,” McDonald said.
Boyce added, “Those are the two best players (Craig and Klusmeyer) around. Those guys went at it hard, and it was a great battle. They both made a ton of plays.”
Craig was 6-for-6 from the line in the first stanza as the Wildcats began fighting their way back into the game.
Craig got his first two field goals in the second quarter on a 15-foot jumper and an offensive rebound and putback.
On a dish from Biggs, Kopan scored with two seconds remaining in the opening half to give the Wildcats their first lead, 33-32.
Most of the second half was a one-possession game with 10 lead changes, but the Wildcats pulled away in the final four minutes on free throws by Biggs and senior guard Braden Tackett.
For the Jackets, senior Luke Manges had eight points and six rebounds and senior Joey Bohman scored six.
Perrysburg junior Matt Watkins had four points and four rebounds and junior Avery Hunt had three points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Senior wing Kasey Hunt had five points and five rebounds, Tackett had four points and five rebounds, senior wing Blake Bradford scored three and Barnesky added two points.