PERRYSBURG — Out of over 40 schools sending wrestlers to the Division I district wrestling tournament, Perrysburg finished in second place as a team on Saturday.
Lakewood St. Edward won the team championship with 309½ points, Perrysburg scored 234, and rounding out the top five were Elyria (120½), Clay (105) and Toledo Whitmer (86½).
The Yellow Jackets won six individual weight class championships, mostly in the lower weights. The top four advance to state with fifth place serving as an alternate.
Perrysburg freshman Cole Evans (44-4) won a district title at 106 pounds, winning a 6-3 decision over St. Edward freshman Adam Butler (19-9) in the championship.
Perrysburg freshman Marcus Blaze (51-0) followed with a 113 title, winning a 13-2 major decision over St. Edward senior Wyatt Richter (22-8).
Perrysburg junior Ryan Avalos (44-5) took the Yellow Jackets’ third straight individual title, winning the 120 championship by default over Elyria senior Peyton Fenton (30-6).
Perrysburg junior Joey Blaze (50-2) won the 144-pound title with an 18-2 technical fall win over Elyria Sophomore Connor Holm (31-9).
Perrysburg junior Wynton Denkins (48-3) won a 150-pound championship, taking a 6-3 decision over St. Edward freshman Tyrel Miller (28-12).
Perrysburg junior Myles Takats (45-5) got the Jackets’ sixth title, defeating St. Edward senior Evan Bennett (16-6), 1-0.
At 132, Perrysburg senior Allenson Denkins (32-6) placed third, winning a 3-1 decision over Avon senior Ty Daugherty (42-7) in the consolation final.
Perrysburg senior Noah Ewen (36-6) took third, winning a 10-2 major decision against Westlake senior Aiden Ashburn (43-5) in the consolation final.
At 175, Perrysburg senior Jackson Hawker (30-20) finished fourth, losing an 8-0 major decision to Cleveland St. Ignatius junior Jarell Young (23-4) in the third-place match.