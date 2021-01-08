Perrysburg senior Kylie Griggs drives in for a layup between Lima Senior’s Diava Glenn (24) and Kaytlynne Hile (4) during the first quarter Thursday evening at Perrysburg High School. Perrysburg defeated Lima Senior 83-23. Perrysburg’s Bella Vaillant was the leading scorer with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Macie Stringfellow added 15 points for the jackets. Perrysburg is now 5-1 overall and 1-0 in NLL league play.

