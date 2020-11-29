PERRYSBURG — The last time the Perrysburg High School girl’s basketball team stepped onto the court, they faced state-ranked Notre Dame Academy in the regional final. With a chance at the state semifinals on the line, the Jackets fell 50-43.
It marked the end of a terrific season in which Perrysburg finished second (11-3) in a strong Northern Lakes League and 20-7 overall.
“We have some pretty good experience coming back. Good athletes. So we have high expectations, like we always do,” head coach Todd Sims said.
Unlike their counterparts on the boys squad, the Jackets return a chunk of their district champion team. The program is losing four seniors, most notably All-NLL selections Gracie Mitchell (2nd) and Jade Faris (3rd). Perrysburg, however, boasts seven seniors, six of whom earned varsity letters last year.
Among the notable players returning is Kylie Griggs, an All-NLL first team selection and Division I All-Ohio honorable mention last season. The 5-foot, 4-inch guard led the team in scoring a year ago with 10.2 points a contest. Griggs is committed to play softball at Pitt.
“She’s obviously very athletic. This will be her third year starting, and she’s a four-year varsity player. She can score. She can really shoot. She’s tough. So I think everybody kind of feeds off her, the way she plays. Her tenacity, stuff like that,” Sims said.
Other key players returning include Macie Stringfellow. The 6-foot guard was key in the team’s postseason run. Stringfellow hit the buzzer-beating shot to lift the Jackets over Start for the district title.
Perrysburg’s roster consists of seven seniors and six juniors. Sims’ team will be reliant on older players to win a conference title and potentially a state semifinal appearance.
“We have two goals every year: one is to win the league, the other is to go one step further in the tournament. We don’t really talk too much about goals and stuff like that, but that’s a general goal,” Sims said.
Sims said the limited number of spectators won’t deter his team’s performance.
“Once the game, you don’t notice it that much, to be honest, because you’re doing your thing,” Sims said.
This is also a unique year for Sims, whose daughter Katie is a junior playing on the varsity team this season. The elder Sims said that he won’t be coaching her any differently, though.
“I’m the same on every single one of them, regardless,” Sims said.