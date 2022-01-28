PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg has one goal right now and that is to keep up with Northern Lakes League leader Sylvania Northview, ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press Division I poll.
The Yellow Jackets, 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the NLL, lost to the Wildcats (15-1, 8-0), 73-66, on Jan. 14, but the two will meet again on Feb. 15 on the Jackets’ floor.
To have any shot at a league title, the Jackets must win out in the league, and they did that Friday by defeating visiting Springfield (3-9, 0-8), 70-41.
“It’s the second round in the league and every win is huge,” Perrysburg coach Dave Boyce said. “Every game is huge because we know we don’t have much margin for error.”
Perrysburg senior Kannon Klusmeyer added, “It’s very important to keep our head straight and go game-by-game, onto the next, and once Northview comes, we’ll bring it.”
Perrysburg senior Joey Bohman scored a game-high 17 points, sophomore Austin Shultz had 11 points and three steals and junior Matt Watkins had 10 points and two steals.
The Jackets were red-hot from the field, connecting on 29-of-48 (60%), including seven triples, and controlled the glass by a 31-17 count.
However, someone had to be aware when Bohman, Shultz and Watkins were open so they could get good looks at the basket.
That someone continues to be Klusmeyer, who is averaging 5.2 assists, and had eight assists during the Springfield game.
When Klusmeyer is not finding an open shooter, he’s finding a teammate making a backdoor cut or cutting away from his defender on the weak side of the court.
“He sees the floor really well, he’s got great court sense, and he can make a lot of different kinds of passes. He is unselfish,” Boyce said.
The 6-foot-4 Klusmeyer, who scored seven points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds Friday, takes his role seriously.
“I see the floor well and I give it up to my teammates and try to find open looks,” Klusmeyer said.
Springfield, which got 10 players into the scoring column, was not about to just let the Jackets walk all over them, however.
The Blue Devils cut the lead to 11, 36-25, on a 17-foot jumper by junior guard Jordan Combs with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter.
The Jackets began to pull away late in the third, went on a 13-2 run to open the fourth and outscored the Devils 21-7 over the final eight minutes.
“We knew we had to bring up the intensity. We were kind of lethargic in the third and we knew we had to finish it out strong and we did that,” Klusmeyer said.
Springfield committed five of their 11 turnovers in the final stanza, including two steals by Shultz. Offensively, seven different Perrysburg players scored in the fourth quarter.
“I think we changed defenses a little bit and we got the ball a little more into the middle of their zone, and I think that sort of did the trick,” Boyce said.
For the Jackets, junior Andrew Hunt and senior Luke Manges scored eight points each. Springfield junior forward Will May scored a team-high 10 points for the Devils.
Springfield was 15-for-42 (36%) from the field and made 3-of-8 free throws. The Jackets were 5-for-9 from the line and had 11 turnovers.