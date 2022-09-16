HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: SEP 15 Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg senior Sara Pahl (3) tips the ball over an Anthony Wayne defender at the net during the second set of a match on September 15, 2022 at Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse, Ohio. Perrysburg defeat Anthony Wayne in four sets (25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20).

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

WHITEHOUSE — There is an old saying in net sports like volleyball and tennis that goes, “Hit them where they aren’t.”

That is what Perrysburg junior middle blocker Wrigley Takats did time after time in the first two sets while leading the Yellow Jackets to a 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 Northern Lakes League volleyball victory over Anthony Wayne.

