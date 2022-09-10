PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg took a 42-7 halftime lead and opened Northern Lakes League play by defeating Bowling Green, 49-13, at Steinecker Stadium Friday.
The Yellow Jackets, which accumulated 505 total offensive yards, are 3-1 overall, while BG falls to 1-3.
Perrysburg senior quarterback T.J. Takats completed 16-of-21 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns and senior running back Connor Walendzak ran for 125 yards on seven carries with one TD.
Takats ran for 84 yards on nine carries with two TDs, Joseph Seney ran for 83 yards on 10 carries, Aiden Owens had 26 yards on seven carries with one TD for the Yellow Jackets.
Jack Borer caught four passes for 58 yards, Gavin Fenneken had six receptions for 41 yards, Walendzak caught three passes for 32 yards, and Borer, Fenneken, and Walendzak each had one catch for a TD.
Also. for Perrysburg, John Sullivan had a reception for 25 yards, Andrew Hunt caught two passes for 17 yards and Sam Lawanson had one catch for eight yards.
For BG, Kadin Shank completed 5-of-14 passes for 63 yards, Evan Brandt threw one completion in two attempts for 28 yards, and Jamison Horst was 3-for-3 for 25 yards and one TD.
Peyton Harris had 16 carries for the Bobcats for 93 yards and Jackson Shafer had two carries for 14 yards.
Brock Hastings caught three passes for 78 yards, Joey Kline had one catch for 15 yards, Brandt had three catches for 13 yards, Shank Karter caught a pass for six yards, and Bryce Oberlander had a four-yard TD reception.
Defensively for Perrysburg, Matt McEwen and Grey Swanson had interceptions. Shank, on defense, had a sack and tackle for loss.
Otsego 40, Lake 13
TONTOGANY — Otsego opened its defense of last year’s Northern Buckeye Conference championship by taking a 21-0 first quarter lead and defeating visiting Lake, 40-13, Friday.
The Knights improve to 3-1 while the Flyers remain winless in four games.
Otsego had 485 yards of total offense as quarterback Devin Farley completed 24-of-34 passes for 216 yards.
In addition, the Flyers committed six turnovers, including five lost fumbles, while Otsego had just one turnover on a pass interception.
Otsego running back Blake Steele ran for 142 yards on 20 carries and five touchdowns, Farley ran for 99 yards on 11 carries and one TD, and Tyler Michael had six carries for 34 yards.
Steele ran for touchdowns of 7, 10, 5, 11, and 10 yards, Farley had five-yard TD run,
Kenton Wallace caught 11 passes for 80 yards, Jack Simpson had six catches for 78 yards, Jake Limes had six catches for 35 yards, Steele caught a pass for 13 yards, and Owen Atkinson had one catch for 10 yards.
For Lake, Caleb Tobias completed 8-of-16 passes for 105 yards, David Parsons had 17 carries for 72 yards, and Joseph Clay had six carries for 15 yards.
Brandon Darr caught five passes for 77 yards, Parsons had two catches for 16 yards, and Matt Perry had one catch for 12 yards.
Defensively for Otsego, Lee Borders and Atkinson both had five tackles and five assists with Atkinson getting one tackle for a loss.
Clay Battin had four tackles, four assists, and three tackles for a loss and Tyler Michael had an interception. Sevario Profitt had Lake’s interception.
Genoa 32, Rossford 28
GENOA — Genoa scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to come from behind and defeat Rossford, 32-28, Friday in both teams’ Northern Buckeye Conference opener.
Genoa improves to 2-2 while Rossford falls to 1-3, two of those losses coming by less than a touchdown.
For Rossford, senior quarterback Alex Williams completed 28-of-35 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns and he ran for 108 yards on 25 carries and scored on a one-yard TD run.
Brenden Revels caught 12 passes for 72 yards and Jake Morrison caught three passes for 33 yards.
Williams threw a 74-yard TD pass to Revels, a nine-yard TD pass to Wes Ellison, and a 14-yard pass to Morrison for six points, the latter giving Rossford a 28-14 lead in the third quarter.
The Comets shut out the Bulldogs the rest of the way, and also scored three touchdowns unanswered.
Defensively for Rossford, Brandon Swope had five tackles and four assists.
The Comets outgained the Bulldogs 387-358 in total yardage and Rossford had 19 first downs to Genoa’s 18. Rossford took advantage of three Genoa turnovers, all on intercepted passes.