Perrysburg controlled the boards on their way to a 54-23 Northern Lakes League girls basketball win over Bowling Green Friday night.
Perrysburg improves to 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the NLL, while BG falls to 1-8 and 1-5.
In the first game of a varsity doubleheader on the Bobcats’ floor, the Yellow Jackets outrebounded BG, 41-20, including 18 offensive rebounds leading to multiple second chance opportunities.
Until this game, getting offensive rebounds had been a problem for the Yellow Jackets.
“We have been working on that. That is one of our weaknesses, especially offensive rebounds and putbacks,” Perrysburg coach Todd Sims said.
“The reason we don’t get to the line very often is we don’t get very many offensive rebounds and then get fouled. So, we have to get better at that,” Sims continued.
Perrysburg junior forward Megan Gibbs, who had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, said the Jackets were responding to Sims’ newest edict — get offensive rebounds.
One a single possession, Gibbs grabbed two offensive boards, ultimately leading to a basket on a third-chance opportunity. Sims said that is what he expects out of Gibbs, and Gibbs knows that.
“Every single day at practice, that is one of our weaknesses and you can see that,” Gibbs said. “The Findlay game (38-37 Trojans win) I know we had a lot of missed rebounds and putbacks and that really hurt us in that game.
“So, I just tried to do that in this game and if the putback didn’t work I can get the assist to a teammate and that worked out that way.”
Perrysburg freshman guard Chloe Kilbride led the Jackets with 11 points, including two three-point goals, and four rebounds and senior guard Katie Sims had 10 points, including three treys, four steals and four rebounds.
Perrysburg’s game strategy was apparent right away as they opened a 16-4 first quarter lead, scoring four times in the paint, and the Jackets had nine offensive boards by halftime to take a 28-15 lead.
“We had a ton of them in the first half, I know that,” Sims said.
The third quarter saw Perrysburg go on a 21-3 run, including an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer by freshman guard Ayla Turk, to put to rest any hopes of a BG win. The Jackets led 49-18 heading into the fourth.
Turk finished with eight points and six rebounds, 6-foot-2 sophomore center Wrigley Takats had eight points and seven rebounds, and senior guards Kenley Koval and Ryan Nordahl scored three points each.
Perrysburg shot 38% (17-for-45) from the field, made 9-of-13 free throws and had 14 turnovers.
BG coach and former Bowling Green State University standout Alexis Rogers said that because of the Jackets’ second chance opportunities, it was no surprise her team had just eight field goals on 27 shots (30%) and scored 23 points.
“Our game plan was to play our game. I mean, we are playing on the defensive end so much sometimes and the score looks like it is getting away from us,” Rogers said.
“We are just not playing offense right now. We spend three-fourths of the game playing defense, and if we score some it doesn’t look so bad,” Rogers continued.
“We have to work on our offense. A lot of our goals are to keep them off the offensive boards. I feel like we did that and then they got three-happy at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter. That happens.”
Junior forward Jamie Sayen led BG with six points and four rebounds and junior forward Shayle Greiner had five points, five rebounds and four steals.
BG freshman guard Madi Cowan had four points and four rebounds and senior forward Mackenna Fry had three points and two steals.
Junior guard CeCe Marovich and sophomore post Allison Fry contributed two points each and junior guard Sydney Maas added one point.
The Bobcats were 6-for-9 from the charity stripe and had 18 turnovers.