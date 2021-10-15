PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to come from behind and defeat Springfield, 29-12, in Northern Lakes League action at Steinecker Stadium.
Perrysburg improves to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the NLL, while Springfield falls to 1-7 and 1-5.
The Blue Devils led 12-7 entering the final quarter, but Perrysburg quarterback T.J. Takats put the Yellow Jackets ahead for good, scoring on a 10-yard run with 9:47 remaining in the game.
Takats then threw a two-point conversion pass to Jack Borer, giving Perrysburg a 15-12 lead.
Less than four minutes later, Nick Oros scored on a 31-yard run and with just over two minutes remaining Takats threw a 3-yard TD pass to Ryan Thompson.
Takats completed 10 of 20 passes for 90 yards with one touchdown and one interception but running back Connor Walendazak was the big gainer on the ground, running for 121 yards on eight carries.
Oros ran for another 117 yards on 17 carries and Takats had 45 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Borer was Takats’ top receiver, catching three passes for 29 yards, Aiden Kilbride had four catches for 31 yards and Thompson caught three passes for 20 yards.
Oros got the scoring going, running into the end zone from two yards out with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. However, the Springfield defense shut out the Jackets during the second and third quarter.
Meanwhile, Brandon Langston scored on two runs for the Blue Devils, from two yards out in the second quarter and from one yard just over a minute into the fourth quarter.
Langston ran for 91 yards on 20 carries and Antonio Overton had 24 yards rushing on three carries for Springfield.
Quarterback Kasen Knapp completed 9 of 13 passes for 106 yards, and he had one intercepted by Perrysburg defender Kyle Cuhran. In addition, Alijah Beverly had a sack for the Yellow Jackets.
Javon Fletcher-Johnson was Knapp’s top receiver, catching three passes for 41 yards, Overton had three catches for 35 yards, Langston caught two passes for 26 yards and Zavion Penrice had two catches for 21 yards.
Garrett Pasker had a sack for the Blue Devils and Dominic Bracey had an interception.
Perrysburg had 18 first downs to Springfield’s 13, outgained the Blue Devils in total yardage365-225 and the Yellow Jackets were 4-of-7 on fourth down.