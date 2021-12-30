ROSSFORD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
ROSSFORD — Rossford (6-2) and Perrysburg (8-1) will square up in the championship of the Rossford Holiday Tournament tonight at George Wolfe Field House.
In the semifinals Wednesday, Rossford squeaked by Clyde (3-5), 66-64, while Perrysburg defeated Toledo St. Francis (0-9), 44-36.
In Perrysburg’s win, Avery Hunt scored 19, Kannon Klusmeyer scored 12, Joey Bohman had seven points, Matt Watkins scored four points and Jack Mitchell added two points.
The Yellow Jackets and Knights were tied at 31-31 entering the fourth quarter, but Perrysburg closed on a 13-5 run, limiting the Knights to two fourth quarter field goals.
In the fourth, Avery Hunt scored seven points, including a three-point field goal and he was 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Hunt got 15 of his 19 points from five goals shot from behind the arc.
Noah Kuh led St. Francis with 12 points, Jacob Bell and Te’lir Sanders scored eight points apiece, Jameson Heck had six points and Ethan Meyer added two points.
The host team, Rossford, had to come from behind to defeat the Fliers, who took a 22-12 lead after one quarter and still led 47-44 entering the fourth.
However, the Bulldogs scored 22 fourth quarter points as Jake Morrison hit two treys, six different players scored, and Rossford made 7-of-10 free throws down the stretch.
Brothers Ben Morrison and Jake Morrison led Rossford with 14 points each, combining to hit six treys.
Garrett Murphree scored 13, including three treys, Brendon Revels scored 12, Derek Vorst had eight points, Jeremiah McIlroy added three points and Brandon Swope scored two points for the Bulldogs, who hit nine treys and was 15-for-22 from the charity stripe.
For Clyde, Kaiden Olson scored a game-high 20 points, including 10 in the first quarter, and Jaden Cook scored 18.
Brady Wilson scored eight points, Brayden Olson scored six, Griffin Noftz and Grant McMaster scored five apiece, and Jarrin Bulger added two points.
BOWLING GREEN-NEW ALBANY HOCKEY
Bowling Green finished the Holly Daze hockey tournament by defeating New Albany, 6-2, at BGSU’s Slater Family Ice Arena Wednesday.
The Bobcats finished the tournament 3-1, but that was not good enough to win the championship as Perrysburg went 4-0.
Based on game results and periods win, Perrysburg finished with 18 out of a possible 20 points, Findlay (3-0-1) had 16½ points and BG and Anthony Wayne (2-0-2) had 13½ points each.
Dublin Jerome (1-2-1) was fifth in team standings with 7½ points, Cincinnati Moeller (0-2-2) had 6½, Olentangy Orange (0-4) 2½ points and New Albany (0-4) finished in last with two points.
BG, ranked tenth in the first statewide coaches’ poll, improves to 14-5 with the win over New Albany. The Bobcats scored two goals in each period.
BG senior forward Shane Cassin and freshman forward Rhett Winger scored two goals apiece and senior forwards Brayden Clauson and Sean Gollehon scored one goal each.
Senior forward Luke Johnson had four assists, and Clauson, Gollehon, senior forward Nick Powers and sophomore forward Cooper Feehan added one assist each.
For the Eagles, which got both goals in the third period, Colin Carr and Colin Appell scored one goal apiece and Grayton Grady had an assist.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DOWNS BG, EASTWOOD
OTTAWA—Two Wood County boys basketball teams made the trip to Putnam County to take on Ottawa-Glandorf Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Titans prevailed both nights.
Wednesday, O-G (6-0), Division III state semifinalists a year ago, defeated the Bobcats 65-44. It snaps BG’s four-game win streak as the Bobcats fall to 5-4.
BG led 15-8 after the first quarter as Ryan Jackson, Brock Hastings and Brayden Freyman all hit three-point shots, but the Titans worked their way back into the game, taking a 28-23 lead at halftime.
The second half was all O-G, as the Titans outscored BG 23-12 and 14-9 in the third and fourth quarters.
Colin White led O-G with 21 points, Theo Magg scored 11, and Carter Schimmoeller scored nine points for the Titans.
Eli Schmenk scored eight points, Hunter Stechschulte scored seven points, Caleb Kuhlman had four points, Caden Erford scored three points and Levi Unterbrink added two points.
Jackson had 15 points to lead the Bobcats, Jake Amspoker scored six points, Hastings and Freyman contributed five points each, and Evan Brandt and Jabari Conway scored four apiece.
For the Bobcats, Isaiah Cook scored three points and Jack Suelzer added two points.
One night earlier, Eastwood hung with O-G for three quarters, trailing by four, 41-37, entering the fourth, but White scored 11 of his team’s 25 fourth quarter points as the Titans pulled away to win 66-49.
White finished with 19 points, Maag scored 14, and Schmenk scored 13 to lead O-G.
Kuhlman scored nine points, Carson Fuka had five points, Stechshulte scored four points, and Erford added two points.
Jacob Meyer led Eastwood with 20 points, Gavin DeWese scored nine points and Jake Limes, Lake Boos and Andrew Arntson scored five points each.
Brady Weaver scored three points and Case Boos added two points for the Eagles, who are now 6-2.
EASTWOOD-GREENSBORO ACADEMY GIRLS BK
CHARLESTON, S.C.—Eastwood fell to Greensboro Academy, 56-40, on day two of the Lowcountry Invite. The Eagles are 6-3.
Aubrey Haas led Eastwood with 19 points, Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored nine, Brenna Moenter scored seven, Paige Rost had three points and Kayla Buehler added two points.