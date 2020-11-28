PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg High School boys’basketball team is starting from scratch this year.
The Yellow Jackets have to replace all five starters from a year ago, including first-team all-league players Jackson Sizemore and Drew Sims.
“We’ve had a variety of outstanding seasons here. Every year we lose some quality seniors,” Boyce said.
“I don’t think this year’s team will be the same [as last year’s team], but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be any less of a team,” he said. “We’ll make up for it in different ways.”
Perrysburg also loses two other all-Northern Lakes League players in Drew Paule (2nd) and Zach Miller (3rd), as well as starter Harrison Hosler. The Jackets must also replace contributors Emilio Navarro and Nic Kilbride. All told, the Jackets lost seven letterwinners and a combined 57.9 points of offense.
“I think we have very little varsity experience returning, so we’ve got to get ready quick. We’ve got to really play well together and learn a lot about the game just as quick as we can so we’re ready to play in big games, without the advantage of experience to prepare us for those games,” Boyce said.
Perrysburg returns four varsity players this season, the most productive of which is Andy Boros, who averaged 2.9 points per game a season ago. Other returners include Aidan Gerrard, Ro Sanchez and Mason Schultz.
Eight players are new to the varsity level, including six juniors and two sophomores. These players come from a junior varsity squad that went undefeated and a freshman team that lost one game last season.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement, but right now I think the main feeling is these kids just want to play other people,” Boyce said. “I think these guys are just excited to put their uniforms on and play someone else.”
The juniors include Jack Mitchell, Kannon Klusmeyer, Joe Bohman, Luke Manges, Dylan Paule and Avery Hunt. The sophomores expected to see varsity minutes include Matt Watkins and Andrew Hunt.
Boyce cites chemistry as a strength of the team, while expressing concerns on experience, consistency, and rebounding.
Boyce enters his 21st year at Perrysburg, where he is 324-128 (.717) overall.