PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg girls soccer dominated possession on Wednesday night as they defeated Springfield 2-0 to get their third win of the season.
It was a game where the Yellow Jackets vastly outshot the Blue Devils, even though they only had two goals to show for it. But for Perrsyburg head coach Jorge Davis, the two goals just meant a win.
“I’ll take the W,” he said
The Yellow Jackets didn’t take long to get a firm grip on the game, as only one minute and 57 seconds passed before senior Abby Wilhelm notched her first goal of the young season.
Despite the early lead and the fact that they would outshoot Springfield 14-0, that would be the only time that Perrysburg would find the back of the net in the first half.
In the second half, Adelle Francis would control much of the attacking play from the jump, eventually putting the Yellow Jackets up 2-0 with 30:32 left to play in the game.
It would be Francis’s third goal of the season, and she has scored in every game for the Yellow Jackets thus far. As a sophomore, Francis is already putting opposing teams on notice.
“She’s a very fast and dangerous player, I think that we really make teams watch out for us because they know that she is very speedy,” said Diaz.
It isn’t only her speed that has given her such a fast start out of the gates this season either.
“We can play her anywhere on the front and we move her around. Today we didn’t do too much of that, she kind of took over and we let her enjoy,” Diaz said.
The domination of possession and shots would continue in the second half despite the lack of scoring however, as although having a large lead in shots again, Perrysburg wouldn’t be able to notch another goal in the game.
The opportunities were seemingly endless though, and the whole team was able to get in on the action, which is something that Davis took as a positive.
“We are very happy with the possession in the game and the activity. I played all of my players so everybody got the opportunity to have some meaningful moments so I’m OK with that,” he said.
With the win the Yellow Jackets now move to 3-0 on the season and will now gear up to play Northview.