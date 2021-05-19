PERRYSBURG - Perrysburg softball had seven hitters notch a multiple hit game and totaled 18 hits as a team in a 12-5 district semifinal victory over Findlay on Tuesday.
The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 19-8 overall on the season and they advance to a Division I district final matchup with NLL rival Anthony Wayne.
Perrysburg found runs early and often, scoring five runs in the first two innings while giving up just one in the second to open up a 5-1 lead.
Both teams were quiet in the third inning, but the Yellow Jacket bats woke up in the fourth, scoring two more runs off a fielder’s choice and an RBI single from Cassie Plummer to make the score 7-1.
Both teams scored one in the sixth to make it 8-2 and after Whitmer scored two in the top of the sixth inning to close the gap to four, the floodgates opened as Perrysburg tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the inning to essentially ice the game.
Perrysburg’s Maison Gerrard gained the victory in the game, going all seven innings and giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits, nine strikeouts and no walks.
Jessica Betts received the loss for the Trojans as she gave up 12 runs (nine earned) on 18 hits, two strikeouts and two walks.
Hannah Hoverman, Jessica Miller, Emily O’Connell and Plummer all had three-hit days at the plate with Miller, O’Connell and Plummer going 3-for-4 and Hoverman going 3-for-5. Kylie Griggs, Taji Pickett and Ella Leonard each had two hit days. Griggs, O’Connell and Plummer led the way with two RBIs each.
Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a Division I district finals clash with Anthony Wayne who was ranked No. 9 in the final state poll of the season. Perrysburg split the season series with the Generals losing the first matchup on the road 4-3 and defeating them 6-3 on Monday at home. The two rivals will face off at Rolf Park in Maumee on Thursday at 5 p.m. EST.