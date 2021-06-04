After leading for the first six innings, Bowling Green High School baseball surrendered four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday and fell in regional semifinals to Toledo St. John’s 6-3.
Bowling Green finishes the season at 18-12 and as district champions. The game was played in front of full stands at Bowling Green State University’s Steller Field.
“It stings now but I am so proud of these guys, they fought all year long and totally shocked the world with what we can do. No one believed that we could even be here, let alone take those guys to the sixth before losing to them. I’d take it again any day of the week. I thought those guys competed and fought all the way and in front of an electric crowd,” Bowling Green head coach Fred Riggs said.
The Bobcats were able to get things started right away in the top of the fifth as Brandon Tucker led off the game with a single, Ryan Jackson followed that up with a single of his own and Cody Thompson brought Tucker in to score to put Bowling Green up 1-0.
After Nate Kress put up his 23rd straight scoreless inning in the bottom of the first, the Bobcats tacked on another run, this time with a Tucker double that brought Brayden Clauson around to score and give BGHS a 2-0 lead.
Kress’ scoreless streak came to an end in the bottom of the second, as he walked the leadoff batter, and he was brought around to score on an RBI single by Reece Disalle making the score 2-1.
The Bobcats scored for the third straight inning in the third as Thompson walked, and Kolin Atwood lined a single into left field that skipped by the left fielder and brought Thompson around to score after he stole second. This pushed the Bobcat lead back to two.
St. John’s answered again in the third inning after Carson Toth singled to lead off the inning and was brought around to score from first after a single by JP Wagner.
That is where the score stayed until the bottom of the sixth as both pitchers cruised through the middle innings, not allowing a base runner in the next four half innings.
The bottom of the sixth was different though as the Titans got the first three batters of the inning on base via a walk, a single, and a fielder’s choice on a bunt where Kress had no option but to hold on to the ball.
A mound visit ensued and though Riggs and the Bowling Green coaching staff thought about making a pitching change, they ultimately decided to stay with Kress.
Kress got the first batter on a grounder to first and a force out at home. The next hitter in Trey Lake lined a ball down the left field line for a bases-clearing double that put the Titans up 5-3. Lake came home on the next batter as Disalle singled to left to make it 6-3.
“Absolutely,” Riggs said of the coaching staff having thoughts to take Kress out. “We were warming up a pitcher to see what we could do. We warmed up one earlier, it wasn’t the guy we wanted to go with and then Nate closed it down so we thought ‘well let’s give him one more batter, one more batter’ and it was a fatal thing, but he competed his butt off and I couldn’t be more proud of him and this team.”
Kress finished the inning and finished the game with a line of six innings giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits, three strikeouts and four walks.
The experience for Kress to pitch as a sophomore in a game like this is invaluable, Riggs said.
“It’s huge. He’ll be incredibly poised — and he is anyway, but the crowd is something he’s never been through — so this will be huge for him in the future when we are competing for state titles and he having to deal with the same ebbs and flows of the game. I think for him being a sophomore, this is an incredible lesson for him,” Riggs said.
The Bobcats tried to put together a rally with a majority Bowling Green crowd loudly behind them, but it was to no avail as they stranded two runners on base to end the game.
“We’ve been really good at punching people in the mouth. And coming out, they punched us in the mouth. We didn’t let it bother us, we moved on, we played baseball and then we had a big inning. Huge fight right there out of those guys and that is what you want to see at this level,” St. John’s head coach Sam Fischer said.
At the plate, the Bobcats were led by Tucker who went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Thompson went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Atwood went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Ryan Jackson was the only other Bobcat with a hit, going 1-for-3.
“I told the kids after the game, ‘some days you are the bug and some days you are the windshield’ and today was our day to be the bug. We had the game in control the whole way, we failed to do some things early on, to tack on some extra runs that we needed and good teams do what good teams do. That’s what St. John’s did, they came through and rallied themselves with the four spot and we weren’t able to come back,” Riggs said.
Bowling Green graduates 12 seniors: Eli Brown, Mason West, Cayden Seither, Nick Richter, Michael Becker, Lance Palmer, Kolin Atwood, Cooper Kingery, Jacob Nalepka, Cody Thompson, Aaron Archer and Brandon Tucker.
“I reflect on these seniors, the rough ride they had. I’m just so proud of them. Before the season even started, when I first got the coaching job, I met with my seniors and I said ‘what kind of legacy would you like to leave here as a Bobcat player? Do you want to be that flash-in-the-pan class that comes in and out and no one remembers, or do you want to have them remember you?’ And these guys answered the question. People are going to remember them for a while,” Riggs said.