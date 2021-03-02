An apparent clock error in the final seconds of regulation wiped out a Bowling Green basket and forced overtime Tuesday evening at the Stroh Center.
With the added five minutes of OT, Miami was excellent on free throws, going 8-of-8 to score eight of their 10 points in an 84-79 victory over Bowling Green.
It appeared that Caleb Fields had put a rebound into the basket with less than 10 seconds remaining. There was a ruling that the clock stopped at 0.7 and after a long look on the replay by the officiating crew, Fields' basket was wiped out as was the Falcons victory.
“It is what it is. I thought the basket was good. I thought it should have been .2 left on the clock. The referees didn’t see it that way,” head coach Michael Huger said. “They first initially counted it as a basket and we were up two. ... Then all of a sudden they changed the call and it’s a tie game and overtime.
“What could I do? I can’t make them change it. I can’t make them do anything differently. But the referees called and it is what it is,” he added.
In the first half, Miami held a 20-11 lead, but the Falcons went on a 12-0 run to take a 23-20 lead. The RedHawks then got a 33-30 lead, but BG again rallied and had a 43-34 lead after 20 minutes.
In the first half BG’s starters scored 35 of the 43 points with Trey Diggs leading the way with 11 points.
Things then changed in the second half as Miami made a 19-2 run to take a 53-45 lead.
“We relaxed in the second half,” Huger said. “They (Miami) came out and cut a nine-point lead in a minute I guess, or two minutes. That’s just a lack of concentration, lack of focus.
“We didn’t have that same energy and effort that we had on the road from start to finish,” he continued. “For some reason we come home and we totally relax. We really, really relax when we come home. We don’t play with the same intensity and energy that we do on the road.”
Bowling Green’s first basket of the second half came on a 3-pointer by Kaden Metheny with 13:45 remaining in regulation, cutting Miami’s lead to 53-48.
The Falcons then put on pressure as Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Diggs began to score.
Turner’s 3-pointer cut Miami’s lead to 72-69. Diggs then hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 72 with 45.1 seconds left in the second half.
Plowden’s two free throws gave the Falcons a 74-72 lead with 15.0 seconds left.
Miami then countered to tie the game at 74 on a fast-break basket from Mekhi Lairy with 9.0 seconds and forced overtime after Fields’ basket was taken back.
Plowden scored with 1:06 left in OT to cut Miami’s lead to 80-79, but the Falcons did not score again and Miami closed it out with four free throws.
“We did a good job. We made some mistakes. We made some key mistakes down the stretch. That cost us and we missed some easy shots that cost us,” Huger said.
Turner had to leave the floor at the end of regulation and he did not return.
“We will re-evaluate him and go from there and see what type of injury he had, if he’s injured,” Huger said.
The Falcons had four players score in double figures led by Diggs and Plowden with 19 points each. Plowden also had a career-high 18 rebounds. Turner finished with 16 points and Metheny chipped in with 10.
“We missed too many shots, too many 3s,” Huger said about the Falcons, who were 10-of-40 on threes. “We were just jacking them up. … It was a difficult loss. It was a hard one to swallow.
“We have got to play with more energy from start to finish and we’ll be OK,” he added.
Miami’s Dalonte Brown led all scorers with 29 points and he added 14 rebounds.
NOTES: BG is now 14-10 overall and 10-8 in the Mid-American Conference… Miami is 12-10, 9-8 with two wins over the Falcons … Miami had the lead for 25:44, to 17:16 for the Falcons … Miami finished 16-of-18 on free throws … Seniors Turner, Plowden and Diggs were recognized before the games.
MIAMI 84, BGSU 79 OT
MIAMI
Lairy, 4-2-5—19; Grant, 4-2-4—18; Ayah, 1-0—2; Brown, 5-5-4—29; White, 1-1-2—7; Beck, 3-0—6; Etzler, 0-0—0; Coleman-Lands, 1-1—3; Jovic, 0-0—0; McNamara, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 19-10-16—84.
BGSU
J. Turner, 6-1-1—16; Plowden, 3-2-7—19; Metheny, 2-2-0—10; Fields, 2-1—5; Diggs, 1-5-2—19; Swingle, 2-0—4; Fulcher, 2-0—4; Young, 0-0—0; Washington, 0-0—0; C. Turner, 0-0—0; Elsasser, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 19-10-11—79.