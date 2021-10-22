Izzy Feasel finished last in her final cross country race for Bowling Green High School — as she did her entire athletic career.
But it felt like first, as a sea of Bobcat red cheered behind her as she jogged through the finish line at Carter Park. A clunky black brace clung to her left leg, from ankle to knee. She cradled her right arm while running.
“I hope she takes away from this how strong she is, and how determined she can be, and that she can accomplish anything that she puts her mind to,” said Pat Carney, BGHS cross country head coach.
Feasel approached the team in eighth grade, wanting to participate in cross country.
“She said, ‘hey, can I do this?’” said head coach Pat Carney. “My first thought was I’m not sure she can do this.
“She was pretty determined and through some investigation, (with) occupational therapists and through the district, we decided we’re going to make this happen for her.”
On the cross country courses, which are 3.1 miles, Feasel ran with an adult aide to make sure she’s safe.
“This is a hard sport for anybody to do. And, for Izzy, the challenges are great,” Carney said. “What an awesome story, that for four years, she’s done what I consider overcoming tremendous odds to be a cross country runner.”
Feasel at a young age became partially blind and paralyzed.
“If Izzy Feasel running cross country isn’t motivation for everybody, that anything is possible, I don’t know what is,” said Seth Daniels, who had previously coached Feasel and returned for her last home race.
Feasel said it was a special moment with Daniels.
“He graduated from college, and he came back today to help me because it was my last home meet,” Feasel said after her run. “We had time to catch up, even though we were racing hard, and I was in pain and I was complaining. But it was still a lot of fun.”
She ran 25 races for the Bobcats, finishing well behind all the runners.
There are always teammates at the end, cheering her on.
“Izzy finishes considerably later than everybody else, but you wouldn’t know it with our athletes,” Carney said. “To finish those races are so important to her, and our team knows it.”
For her last race as a senior at Carter Park earlier this fall, Feasel finished at 52:30, a season personal record, Daniels said.
“She’s truly a blessing to this sport, a blessing to this team and a blessing to us coaches,” he said.
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley did the interviews for this story.)