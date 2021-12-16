LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bowling Green State University opposite hitter Petra Indrova was named All-American Honorable Mention, making her the first All-American in Bowling Green volleyball history.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday the list of Division I All-American selections for the 2021 season.
This recognition caps Indrova’s 2021 season, one of the most accomplished in program history. Her accolades include AVCA Northeast All-Region Team, MAC Player of the Year, All-MAC First Team, MAC All-Tournament Team, Top Dawg Challenge Tournament Team and Shamrock Invitational Tournament Team. She was also a five-time MAC East Offensive Player of the Week selection.
Indrova participated in all 109 sets for the Falcons this season, logging a team-high 458 kills on a .293 attack percentage. Her season average of 4.20 kills per set ranks 10th in program history. She ranked 33rd in the NCAA in kills per set and 34th in the NCAA in total kills. Indrova also led the Orange and Brown with 35 aces and was second on the team in digs (292) and total blocks (85). She tallied a team-best 13 double-doubles and registered or matched single-game highs in kills (23), aces (4), assists (5) and blocks (6).
The Falcons concluded the 2021 season with a 21-9 overall record and a 16-2 conference record. Bowling Green won 20 games, clinched the MAC East Division regular season title, and advanced to the MAC Tournament Championship for the third consecutive season. The Falcons also finished the season with a 10-0 record in the Stroh Center, the first time they have been undefeated at home since 1979.