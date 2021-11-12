ATHENS, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (19-7, 15-1) swept the Ohio Bobcats (10-17, 10-6) on Friday. This marks the third consecutive conference sweep for the Falcons, who improve to 15-1 in MAC play.
Petra Indrova paced the Falcons with a double-double, logging 19 kills and 11 digs.
Set 1: BGSU 25, Ohio 22
The Falcons took control early in the opening set, taking a 7-3 lead and forcing a timeout by Ohio. During this start, Indrova landed three kills and one ace. The Bobcats landed a kill out of the timeout, but Bowling Green answered with three kills of their own. OU climbed back in after a pair of blocks, trimming BGSU's lead to 13-10. The Falcons responded with a 4-0 run, capped by a block by Hannah Best and Nikolija Katanic. Ohio took another timeout and responded with a 5-2 run, forcing a timeout from the Falcons. The Falcons went on a 3-0 run after the break, but the Bobcats rallied to cut the deficit to 24-22 in favor of BGSU. The Falcons called their final timeout, then Katanic landed her team-best sixth kill of the set to clinch the opening frame.
Set 2: BGSU 25, Ohio 21
Bowling Green's gained the upper hand early in the second set as well, jumping out to a 6-2 lead. The Bobcats chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to 8-6 after a pair of Caitlin O'Farrell kills. The Falcons responded with a Hanna Laube kill and block by Katanic and Katelyn Meyer to force an Ohio timeout. After the timeout, Bowling Green extended the lead with a 3-1 run. Ohio answered with a 3-0 run, then BGSU went on another 3-1 run. The Bobcats fired back with a 5-0 run to tie the set, 16-16. The squads traded points to bring the set to an 18-18 tie, then Bowling Green went on a 5-1 run. The teams traded points for the rest of the set, with Indrova's kill clinching the set two victory for BGSU.
Set 3: BGSU 25, Ohio 20
Like the first two sets, Bowling Green started fast, building a 6-2 lead. After taking a timeout, Ohio responded with a 4-1 run. The Falcons answered with a 3-0 run, but the Bobcats stayed in striking distance after another 4-1 run. The alternating runs continued, with OU answering a 3-1 Falcon run with their own 3-0 run. With the set tied at 14-14, the Falcons took control with a 5-2 run, leading to another Ohio timeout. The teams traded scores out of the break, but a Meyer kill was followed by two Hannah Best kills to give BGSU a 23-18 lead. The final four points of the night were kills, with Indrova landing the last two for the Falcons to secure a Friday night sweep.
Falcon Stat Leaders
Kills: Petra Indrova (19)
Assists: Hanna Laube (33)
Digs: Julia Walz (23)
Aces: Nikolija Katanic (2)
Blocks: Hannah Best (1 solo block, 2 block assists), Nikolija Katanic (3 block assists)
Indrova registered a double-double for the second consecutive match. The junior has totaled ten double-doubles this season.
Katanic landed a career-best two aces and was just one kill shy of her career-high in kills. She landed seven tonight, including six in the opening set.
Walz recorded 23 digs, her ninth match of the year with over 20 digs. The senior has tallied 20-plus digs in every weekend of conference play.
Best notched three kills, three digs, and three total blocks, all career-highs.
The Falcons play their second match against Ohio Saturday at 2 p.m.