Marlins Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) walks off the field with Matt Reynolds (4) and Michael Papierski (26) after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the banged-up Miami Marlins 11-2 on Monday night.

India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games. Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 34-36.

