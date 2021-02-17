Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in Cincinnati, in this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo. Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians' career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired. The team announced Allen's retirement Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Twitter, posting: “From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves (leader). Congrats on a great career, Cody.” (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)