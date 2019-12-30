Indians, Hernández finalize $6.25 million, 1-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second baseman César Hernández and the Cleveland Indians finalized a $6.25 million, one-year contract Sunday.
The sides agreed to terms early last week, pending a physical.
Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 4:26 pm
Posted in Sports, AP Sports on Monday, December 30, 2019 4:26 pm.
