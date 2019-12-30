Indians, Hernández finalize $6.25 million, 1-year contract - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Indians, Hernández finalize $6.25 million, 1-year contract

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 4:26 pm

Indians, Hernández finalize $6.25 million, 1-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second baseman César Hernández and the Cleveland Indians finalized a $6.25 million, one-year contract Sunday.

The sides agreed to terms early last week, pending a physical.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Monday, December 30, 2019 4:26 pm.

Recommended

Submit your sports news!

Submit your sports news!

Send in your local sports stories, info and results here!

Submit sports news

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]