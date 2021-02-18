FILE - Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, in this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, file photo. The Indians are bringing back reliable and crafty reliever Oliver Pérez. The 39-year-old agreed Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, to a minor league deal with Cleveland, which also invited the left-hander to training camp. Pérez. has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, appearing in 139 games.