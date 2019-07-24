Indians' Bieber loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Blue Jays - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Indians' Bieber loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Blue Jays

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:42 pm

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning on a leadoff double by Toronto's Eric Sogard.

Bieber had struck out six and walked one Wednesday night at Toronto before the hit.

