Indians' Bieber loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning on a leadoff double by Toronto's Eric Sogard.
Bieber had struck out six and walked one Wednesday night at Toronto before the hit.
Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:42 pm
Posted in Sports, AP Sports on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:42 pm.
