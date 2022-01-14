Bowling Green State University hockey dropped the first game of their home series against Bemidji State, 5-3.
BSU scored three goals in the first period on Friday at Slater Family Ice Arena and never looked back.
Head coach Ty Eigner said the Beavers capitalized on their chances.
“I don’t mean this to discredit Bemidji State, but it’s not like BSU started really fast. They took advantage of some opportunities and made plays when they were available,” Eigner said.
BGSU owned the second period. They had a 11-2 edge in shots on goal during the period. The Falcons got two goals in the period to cut the Beavers lead to one entering the third period.
Senior Sam Craggs scored one of those goals with seconds left in the second period. The Falcons were short handed, yet fought to make it a one goal game.
The spark the Falcons got could have came from the goalie change.
Freshman Christian Stoever started the game and gave up three goals in the first period. Junior Zack Rose came in at the start of the second period.
“We didn’t have a lot of jump, there wasn’t a lot of energy in the building and on our bench. There’s only so many changes you can make, so you make that change and maybe it gets guys going,” Eigner said.
The comeback hopes were put to rest early in the third period.
A penalty late in the second quarter had the Beavers start the third period with a man-advantage. Early in the third period, BGSU committed another penalty.
With a 5-on-3, junior Elias Rosen scored to put the Beavers up two goals. Thirty seconds later on the man-advantage, freshman Jere Vaisanen scored to make it a 5-2 game.
The offensive spurts from BSU was enough to put away BGSU.
Eigner said he was happy with their 5-on-5 play. BSU had the better special teams, which gave them the win.
“We lost the special teams battle tonight. That was the difference tonight,” Eigner said.
BSU went 2 for 4 on their power plays. They held BGSU to 1 for 4 when the Falcons had the man-advantage.
Many players in the game had multi-point games. Three Falcons had two points in the game. Freshmen Austen Swankler and Eric Parker each had a goal and an assist.
For Parker, the goal was his first of his collegiate career.
BSU had four players reach multiple points in the game. Senior Alex Ierullo had three points in the game. He had one goal and two assists.
There were some positives to take away for the Falcons.
“The second period was a positive. We had our ups and downs. We have to make sure we are more up than down,” Craggs said.
The team also saw the return of senior Evan Dougherty. He last played in their season opener against RPI on Oct. 8.
“He did some positive things. He will get a chance to rest and hopefully it will be a building block for him. He’s a piece to this thing moving forward,” Eigner said.
BGSU will have a chance to even the series Saturday. Puck will drop at 7:07 p.m. at the Slate.