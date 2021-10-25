HOLLAND — It took Perrysburg and Notre Dame nearly 79 minutes of scoreless soccer before the Eagles found a way to end the Yellow Jackets’ season.
Notre Dame senior defender Zoe Greenbaum’s header redirected a corner kick from senior midfielder Iliana Calcamuggio into the right corner of the net with just over a minute remaining.
That would be enough to give the Eagles a 1-0 Division I district semifinal victory over Perrysburg at Springfield High School Monday.
“It’s disheartening because it’s my personal belief that we played better than they did,” Perrysburg coach Jorge Diaz said.
Notre Dame did not get their first corner kick opportunity until midway through the the second half, but the Eagles were rewarded with five CKs in the final 22 minutes.
“They had some locations where they actually had some opportunities,” Diaz said.
“We knew that we had to keep them away from corner kicks and set pieces because they have some very tall players, and that is how it ended, which was tough.”
Calcamuggio booted all five CKs, and on the fifth and final time she placed the ball directly in front of the net with a strong wind blowing toward the goal.
“When we were knocking on those set pieces, we felt like we could get one. It’s unfortunate for Perrysburg it came in the last minute of the game,” Notre Dame coach Chip Smith said
“It’s great to see we finally got the ball where we wanted it. Zoe has had unbelievable year on set pieces for us and got there and put it in,” Smith continued.
“That’s why she is a senior, a leader and a captain for us because she does those things and makes those kinds of plays. So, I’m really happy for not just Zoe, but the whole team in general.”
The 14th-ranked Eagles, 12-3-3, advanced to face the winner of Clay and Northview in the district final Thursday, while Perrysburg saw its season end at 11-5-1.
Perrysburg was playing without its leading scorer, junior forward Adelle Francis, who has 54 points on 21 goals and 12 assists.
Francis was instrumental as the Jackets met the Eagles in their season opener and played to a 4-4 tie. This game was much different in the rematch as both defenses stood out.
In the first half with the wind behind their backs, Perrysburg outshot Notre Dame, 11-4, but both Perrysburg senior goalkeeper Ashley Wood had four saves and Notre Dame sophomore keeper Mo McCanna had seven.
In the second half playing with the wind, Notre Dame outshot Perrysburg 11-3, including six shots on goals to the Jackets’ one.
“The wind is the worst factor in soccer because whoever has it is going to carry the play. They had it in the first half and carried the play and we got it in the second half and carried the play,” Smith said.
One well-struck 30-yard shot by Calcamuggio hit the top crossbar early in the second half. A few inches lower and the Eagles would have scored the first goal over a half hour earlier.
That was the first indication that the Eagles were picking up their play after the halftime break.
“We just had a little heart-to-heart talk about effort. We pressed them to work a little bit harder and being a little more aggressive and I thought our kids did that,” Smith said.
Wood finished with 14 saves and McCanna needed just eight to get her shutout.
“Our all-league goalkeeper had a really solid game. She did not have to do a ton, but what she did she did well,” Smith said.