OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Perrysburg took the top four spots at the Northern Lakes League girls cross country race to win the team championship by 46 points.
At Whiteford Valley Golf Course, Perrysburg senior Aubrey Duhaime won an individual championship, finishing in 20:30.3.
Duhaime was followed by freshman Ava Beeks (21:07), sophomore Sydney Daudelin (21:26.1) and freshman Natalie Sanders (21:27).
Perrysburg coach Jon Monheim said Duhaime and Beeks have a solid relationship, even though one is a senior and the other a freshman.
“Our top two girls, Aubrey and Ava, get along great,” Monheim said. “The conditions were very ugly but ultimately are to two girls are standouts who do their own thing, and we were pretty positive that they were going to finish first and second.
“They are both very similar runners, so they take typically run races together and today Aubrey had a little more at the end and was able to kind of pull away in the last mile.”
Monheim says the camaraderie is not much different with the rest of his runners, and it showed in tough race conditions Saturday.
“Our next three girls are pretty much inter-exchangeable, so with our three, four, and five girls it can be a different person every week,” Monheim said.
“I don’t think they truly care who is No. 1 and who is No. 5, and it is constantly changing, so it’s not a big deal.
“Honestly, all three of them stepped up today and got through the mud. It really good chewed up by the time the varsity ran because they ran the JV first.”
Perrysburg sophomore Taylor Moody (21:54.2), junior AnnaSophia Gower (21:59.8) and junior Sophie Smith (22:17.6) took the eighth through tenth place spots.
Perrysburg scored an incredibly low 18 points, which Monheim admitted “certainly does not happen very often” to defeat second place Anthony Wayne (73).
Bowling Green (76), which had four girls get All-NLL honors, was third, followed by Southview (120), Northview (142), Maumee (170), Napoleon (171) and Springfield (181).
The Bobcats were led by freshman Annie Oberlander, who finished sixth in 21:49.7.
BG senior Hannah Judson (22:42.2) placed 11th, freshman Avery Crawford (22:47.1) was 14th and freshman Shelby Janes (23:56.4) placed 21st.
On top of that, Perrysburg dominated the junior varsity race, too.
“The one thing I thought, as a coach, was impressive, is our JV group took the top 10 spots in their race. To me that shows the program, as a whole, is doing great and not just the varsity group,” Monheim said.