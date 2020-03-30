FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, Timmy Hill takes a parade lap in front of fans before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Virtual racing has been the small saving grace for motorsports since the coronavirus global pandemic brought nearly everything to a halt. For journeyman driver Timmy Hill, his iRacing victory on national television gave Hill and his sponsors exposure they'd never receive during a normal NASCAR weekend.