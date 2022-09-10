In the longest game in program history, Bowling Green football fell to FCS member Eastern Kentucky, 59-57, in seven overtimes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium Saturday.
The seven overtimes are a record for a game involving a Mid-American Conference school and tied for the second-longest game in FBS history.
The record for most overtimes is nine, set by Illinois and Penn State in 2021. Illinois won 20-18.
The teams combined for 116 points, 55 first downs and 873 yards of total offense. Eastern Kentucky, 42-34 losers to Eastern Michigan last week, improves to 1-1, while BGSU falls to 0-2.
“College football is hard,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said. “You have to bring it every single week. I think our kids did bring it. We just didn’t finish.”
BGSU senior wide receiver Odieu Hiliare said the Falcons will have to absorb the loss and move on.
“You just have to know its football,” Hiliare said. “As a child I used to cry all the time, but you grow up and you know that in football you are not going to win it all.
“You are not perfect — you know what I’m saying? So, you go back to the drawing board and fix all the mistakes,” Hiliare continued.
Hiliare said the four hour-plus game, including the seven overtimes, were not an issue for the Falcons, even after playing in 100-degree temperatures against UCLA last Saturday.
“Definitely, on the sidelines, we are screaming once it gets into overtime,” Hiliare said. “These games we live for. It’s exciting. You have to dig deep. You’ve got to see what you’re made of. I love those types of games.”
BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for 64 yards and another score for the Falcons.
After being down 31-17, BGSU scored 21 consecutive points in the second half to take a 38-31 lead with 3:39 to go in regulation. It seemed like the Falcons had found their groove, but it was not enough.
“It was good to see us down 14 and come back in the fourth,” McDonald said. “I thought that was something we probably weren’t capable of the last two seasons, so that was definitely a positive.
“Yeah, we did some good things, but it still sucks to lose,” McDonald continued.
EKU put together a 14-play, 75-yard drive and tied the score on the final play of the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
Each team scored seven points in the first overtime, then scored a TD but saw a two-point conversion fail in the second. The Falcons and Colonels each converted in the third and fourth extra sessions, failed in the fifth, then scored two points apiece in the sixth.
In the seventh overtime, however, a BG pass was tipped, and fell short, before EKU quarterback Parker McKinney found Braedon Sloan for the decisive two points.
“We just couldn’t get a stop at the end or could not convert on one two-point conversion, but I thought our kids battled their tails off,” said Loeffler.
“You would have loved to see them finish and push this one over the top. That was a tough ending to say the least,” Loeffler continued.
For the Falcons, sophomore running back Ta’ron Keith had 13 carries for 61 yards and five catches for 59 yards and one touchdown. Hiliare had seven catches for 60 yards and one TD.
Defensively, BGSU senior safety Chris Bacon had 10 tackles (seven solo, three assists) and senior inside linebacker Darren Anders had nine tackles (three solo, six assists). BGSU senior Jordan Anderson had the game’s only turnover, an interception.
However, the BGSU defense had little answer for McKinney and the Colonels’ read-pass option offense.
McKinney completed 33-of-47 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, despite being sacked six times.
Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Smith was targeted 11 times, and he caught seven passes for 102 yards.
“The game turned in terms that this is a big RPO team,” Loeffler said. “We had told our defensive line that it will be frustrating for a while in terms of the ball is getting out quick.
“We got into a passing fest on both sides of the ball, and I think our kids rushed the passer well.”
Despite being winless in their first two games, including a loss to an FCS team, Loeffler says don’t count the Falcons out yet.
“We are in week two. There is a lot of football left,” Loeffler said. “The first four games, (this is how) those generally go — you’ve got to find a way to beat that FCS opponent. We didn’t tonight but there is a ton of football left.”
Hiliare added, “We all need to improve obviously. We did not get the job done so we need to improve as an offensive unit — wide receivers, tight ends, linemen, everyone. It takes time.
“We know we won’t give up for anything. We are going to fight for everything,” Hiliare continued.
The Falcons will remain at home for their next contest, hosting former MAC foe Marshall at Doyt Perry Stadium on Sept. 17.
Currently set for a 5 p.m. kickoff, the game will mark the 100th Homecoming for Bowling Green and will air on the NFL Network.
“It’s not going to get any easier. Marshall beat Notre Dame today. We know on paper that is going to be a real good football team and they are,” Loeffler said.
“So, we’ve got to prepare. We’ve got to do what we do, keep improving, and somehow get to the MAC and peak like hell to try to get to win and find our way to a bowl game.”
Hiliare added, “It’s on to the next opponent. We have to come in next week, work hard, execute, put it to the drawing board and fix all the mistakes so we don’t make the same mistakes.
“Like I said, we aren’t going to lay down for anything. We are going to fight no matter what is going on. That is great for a team. That is good to know.
“That’s what you want from your brothers because we are a family. That is what we say to each other. I know they’ve got my back. I’ve got their back.”