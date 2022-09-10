BGSU Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky celebrates Saturday during first half. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

In the longest game in program history, Bowling Green football fell to FCS member Eastern Kentucky, 59-57, in seven overtimes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium Saturday.

The seven overtimes are a record for a game involving a Mid-American Conference school and tied for the second-longest game in FBS history.

