The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team fell just short on Saturday.
George Mason University hung on for a 77-75 win over the Falcons in overtime, in day-one action at the Navy Classic.
Kadie Hempfling and Zoe Miller tied for game honors with 16 points apiece, pacing four double-digit scorers for the Falcons (1-3). Morgan Sharps added 15, while Nyla Hampton scored 10.
Jazmyn Doster and Amaya Scott each scored 14 points for the Patriots (4-3), with Jordan Wakefield adding 13 and Tamia Lawhorne 11.
Lawhorne hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 2-0 of regulation as GMU ended the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run. That came after a 7-0 run by the Falcons.
GMU burst out to a 13-2 lead early, and the Patriots led by as many as 14 points, taking a 22-8 lead on a Doster layup early in the second quarter. But, BGSU ended the first half on a 13-2 run to get within two points at the break, holding the Patriots without a field goal over the final 4:20 of the period.
BG took a one-point lead early in the third quarter on a Madisen Parker layup, but that 37-36 advantage was the Falcons’ only lead of the first 30 minutes. The Falcons went ahead by nine in the fourth, before GMU answered the aforementioned BG run with a run of their own.
The overtime period saw Hampton hit a layup, before the Patriots scored the next 10 points. Trailing by eight with under two minutes left and by six with less than a minute to go, the Falcons nearly came all the way back. A Parker three got the Falcons within two points, and BG forced a GMU turnover with eight seconds on the clock. But, a last-second three-point try was off the mark, allowing the Patriots to escape with the victory.
The Falcons will be back in action on Sunday, taking on Liberty University in a 1 p.m. start on the final day of the Navy Classic.