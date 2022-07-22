Worlds Pride of Puerto Rico Athletics

FILE - Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. She's already a celebrity in Puerto Rico. Her name appeared on billboards after her win in Tokyo. She had a parade in her honor and met some of the country's biggest names. She appreciated all the attention but now is eager to get back to work of winning more gold medals. 

 AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — This was what winning an Olympic gold medal for Puerto Rico looked like for hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn: Billboards around San Juan featuring only her first name. A festive, flag-waving parade just for her. Meeting some of the country's biggest dignitaries.

Now, along with all of that, comes pressure — pressure to replicate that 100-meter hurdles gold medal at world championships and beyond.

0
0
0
0
0