It took awhile to get here, but head coach Michael Huger and the Bowling Green Falcons are going to be one of the favorites to win the MAC conference for the second straight season.
This predicted success will largely stem from the fact that Justin Turner decided to return to Bowling Green for his final collegiate season. Turner has been stellar the past three seasons averaging 17.6 points on 43.4% shooting, 2.7 assists, and 4 rebounds per game in those seasons.
Of course Huger was excited to have Turner back, especially considering that he took a serious look at leaving the program for bigger schools via transfer.
“It means everything. When you can hold on to a player like Justin Turner and he’s not awed by the lore of the pasture being greener on the other side,” Huger said.
Turner was a part of last year’s team that received the second seed in the MAC tournament and was set to play Toledo in the quarterfinals, before their hope at winning the tournament and heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1968 was torn away from them due to the initial concerns stemming from coronavirus in March.
“It was painful to have to make that announcement to the guys only a couple of hours before we play. I think that will help us, we had an opportunity to win the regular season and we let that slip away, looking at the bigger picture of the NCAA Tournament so I want to be greedy this year and go after both, not just settle for one,” Huger said.
While Huger and many of the returners hunger to win more than ever might grow heading into the next season, their tone and approach will change with the changing of the team around them. That longing to get past those three losses to end the regular season will not be there anymore.
“No. It is a different team for one. Different team, different mentality, different approach so I don’t see that carrying over. We started to come together even though we lost those games at the end, our team was built for the MAC Championship,” he said.
It wasn’t just Huger that felt that they were built for the championship either. Many thought the Falcons did have one of the deepest benches in the conference and Huger felt that they would have come home with the title if things would have been able to play out.
But things weren’t played out, and now much of that depth is gone to graduation and transfers. Taylor Mattos announced that he would transfer not long after the end of the season. Michael Laster, Marlon Sierra, and Dylan Frye left due to graduation.
Laster and Sierra were huge energy pieces coming off of the bench, pieces that Huger acknowledges will be tough to replace. Especially Laster, someone who]was second on the team in assists last season with three per game.
“Those guys were a big part of our team. They gave us that energy, that spark off the bench. To replace them we have to have that same energy and then some from the younger guys coming in and trying to earn those minutes. Whoever earns those minutes will be the ones that play, but it is hard to replace experience and that’s what Mike and Marlon had,” he said
Some of the guys that had key roles off the bench last season include Trey Diggs and Matiss Kulackovskis, two players that had scoring potential off the bench. But for the depth to be what it was last year others will need to step up. Some of those players will include freshman Kaden Metheny, a talented guard that was pursued by the likes of Toledo and Akron and freshman Cam Young, a player that has gotten frequent comparisons to Daeqwon Plowden.
Dylan Frye though, the leader in Bowling Green men’s basketball history in three pointers, will be even harder to replace, even beyond having the team’s second best points average of 13.3 per game and leading the team in assists.
“It wasn’t just Dylan’s scoring, it was his IQ, his basketball IQ was very high, he was able to get us in the right plays, he knew what plays to call. Now coming back in with younger guards in Davin Zigeler and Kaden Metheny you know we got younger guards and we will have to go back to me calling a lot more plays than those guys having the freedom to call as many plays because they won’t know as many,” he said.
Metheny will be a freshman next season but Ziegler will have a leg up on getting into the starting lineup having played some crucial minutes when Frye left the team due to personal reasons for a short period last season. Minutes that will have a huge impact on his progression heading into next season.
“I mean anytime you can get minutes and quality minutes during the game and at the end when it is crunch time and you get the feel of the game, that experience is irreplaceable. Davin has that experience and hopefully he can capitalize on that and take advantage of that situation,” Huger said.
While Ziegler will get the benefit of the doubt from having some experience from last season, whoever wins the job at center won’t have that luxury after the Falcons lost their second starting center in two seasons after the transfer announcement by Mattos.
The job will come down to Dylan Swingle who just averaged five minutes per game last season and Joniya Gadson who didn’t play for the Falcons at all in the 2019-2020 season due to injury.
While the center experience of the center position could be concerning, the Falcons still shouldn’t have a lot of trouble on the boards with athletic stretch forward Daeqwon Plowden returning for his senior season. Plowden was third on the team with 12.7 points per game and led the team in rebounds per game with 8.5.
He has improved steadily up until now, and Huger believes that he can breakthrough even further in the 2020-2021 season.
“The biggest thing has been improving every year and every aspect of his game. Putting it on the floor, driving to the basket, finishing, his passing, everything has improved. That’s the thing he has to continue to do. I would love to see him shoot a higher percentage from the field. A higher three-point percentage, a higher field goal percentage, a higher free throw percentage,” he said.
If Plowden can improve on what he did last season, he has a legitimate chance to be a first-team all-MAC player as he was already second-team in the year prior.
The players aren’t the only comers and goers either as assistant coach and all-time leading scorer Anthony Stacey left the team to be the head coach at Whitmer High School. But in will come former Falcon player Steven Wright and Brandon Watkins, each of who Huger thinks can help them greatly on the recruiting trail.
Wright has connections in Ohio, while Watkins can get the Falcons into places like Chicago even amidst the pandemic.
“Brandon Watkins is from Northern Illinois, he’s experienced, he knows the program, they have won on that side a couple of times. He definitely understands what the MAC is all about. He’s able to recruit
Chicago and get us into Chicago with the corona virus and the way it may turn we don’t know,” Huger said.
As for directly getting ready for next season, the Falcons are taking it slow due to health related concerns, only doing individual work for now. But with plenty of time and a good amount of experience they shouldn’t have many problems transitioning into the season despite the restrictions.
Bowling Green has a chance to be one of the best mid-major schools in college basketball once again in 2020-2021, it is just a matter of continuing to do what has made them so successful the last two seasons.