Bowling Green State University hockey will be on the road again this weekend, traveling to Mankato, Minnesota, to take on Minnesota State.
The Mavericks are 7-3 on the year and are ranked third in the country. They have played top teams like UMass, St.Cloud State and the University of Michigan. Those teams were ranked in the top three when Minnesota State played them.
Last year, the Mavericks made it to the NCAA Frozen Four. UMass and St.Cloud State also made it to the Frozen Four last year.
Minnesota State is arguably the best team BGSU will face this year.
“We know it’s going to be a difficult task. They have the most wins in college hockey over the last five or six years,” head coach Ty Eigner said.
As a team, the Mavericks score an average of 3.22 goals per game. They lead the CCHA in average shots per game with 34.
Minnesota State is also a great defensive team. They hold opponents to an average of 1.67 goals per game.
They are led by senior goalie Dryden McKay. He holds the NCAA all-time career record for shutouts with 27.
For BGSU, it’s still a goalie by committee. For the past two weeks, junior Zack Rose started the Friday game and freshman Christian Stoever started the Saturday game.
“We take it day-by-day, we are not trying to keep any secrets. We feel confident in both of our guys. That’s the way things have been around here for a while,” Eigner said.
Eigner also said they are fine if one of the goalie starts to run away with the starting job.
This will be a huge series for freshman Austen Swankler to make a name for himself nationally.
In the series against St.Thomas, Swankler had two goals and one assist. He totaled three points this past weekend.
Swankler was named CCHA Rookie of the Week.
Eigner said Swankler’s success comes from his natural talent and his willingness to expand his game outside of the offensive zone.
“He’s a talented offensive kid. We want him to be improving daily and working hard on the other areas of the game,” Eigner said.
Everyone knows once the season is over, Minnesota State will not only be in the hunt for a CCHA title, but a national title.
Eigner said he breaks the season into four segments of eight games. Currently, the team is 5-1-2 and just ended their first segment of the season.
This weekend will be the start of the second segment of the season. It will be a chance to see how this team will stack up against one of the NCAA’s best, he said.
“It’s a really good opportunity for us to measure ourselves against what we know is one of the best teams in the country right now. It’s nothing more than that, it’s nothing less than that,” Eigner said.
The first game against Minnesota State is Friday at 8:07 p.m. The next game will be Saturday at 7:07 p.m.