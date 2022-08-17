CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as the Philadelphia Phillies posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday night.

Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record.

