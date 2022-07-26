Hope Solo Arrest Soccer

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the Rio Olympics against New Zealand on Aug. 3, 2016, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Former women’s national team star Solo pleaded guilty Monday, July 25, 2022, to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside. (AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File)

 Eugenio Savio

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women's national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside.

Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer in connection with the March 31 incident. Her attorney, Chris Clifton, said those two charges were voluntarily dismissed, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

0
0
0
0
0