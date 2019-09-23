Hole-in-one at BG Country Club - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Hole-in-one at BG Country Club

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 8:46 am

Paul Peterson shot a hole-in-one at the Bowling Green Country Club on Thursday.

Peterson aced the 180-yard hole No. 2 with a 5 wood. It was Peterson’s first hole-in-one.

Posted in on Monday, September 23, 2019 8:46 am.

