Hole-in-one at BG Country Club

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 8:46 am
Paul Peterson shot a hole-in-one at the Bowling Green Country Club on Thursday.
Peterson aced the 180-yard hole No. 2 with a 5 wood. It was Peterson’s first hole-in-one.
Posted in Sports on Monday, September 23, 2019 8:46 am.
