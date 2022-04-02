MILLBURY — NCAA Division II Notre Dame College-bound Lake pitcher Cam Hoffman gave up just one hit over four innings in pitching the Flyers to an 11-0 win over visiting Toledo Start Saturday.
In his second outing this season, he said it’s all about getting off to a solid start. Hoffman struck out eight, walked none, and hit one batter.
“I’m just really trying to stay consistent, throw strikes and throw the curve ball with consistency and get it over for a strike each time,” Hoffman said.
Richie Hayward closed in the fifth, the final inning of a mercy-ruled game. Hayward struck out two, walked none, allowed one hit and no runs.
The Flyers are 3-1 after one week of play, losing only to Perrysburg.
“I think we’re competing very well, competing at a high level and everyone is buying into the program and really just coming out of every game with 110 percent effort and ready to play,” Hoffman said.
Coach Casey Witt, a Lake alum, is replacing long time coach Greg Wilker, who he played for — and it doesn’t appear as if the Flyers have missed a beat.
“I feel like we got off to a good start this week and we’ve got some early momentum, which will hopefully propel us forward the next couple weeks,” Witt said.
Offensively, Connor Moore, who is headed to Montana State to play NCAA Division I FCS football, showed off his diamond skills, too, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Moore scored all three times he got on base, including an awkward head-first slide when Hayward hit the second of his two sacrifice flies to center field, both times scoring Moore from third.
Drew Tajblik went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and scored twice, Hoffman belted a triple to the right-center field fence and scored twice, and Hayward had a base hit and two RBIs.
Michael Tolles struck an RBI double in the third and scored twice, and Andrew Kelly had a pinch hit double and RBI.
Start lead-off hitter Blake Bowman had the only hit off Hoffman, and T.J. Davidson had the Spartans’ only hit off Hayward.
Tim Sapp started on the mound for Start, giving up all 11 runs, but only six were earned as the Spartans committed five errors.
Witt said he believes the early non-league games are preparing his team well for the upcoming Northern Buckeye Conference schedule.
“It’s a really competitive league with a lot of really good pitching and it is going to be a battle every single game, which is what you want as a coach for your guys,” Witt said.