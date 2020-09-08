With fall semester sports canceled throughout the Mid-American Conference, live Bowling Green State University sports have not been plentiful to start the semester.
But with other conferences getting ready to play football soon, the possibility of winter sports being played at BGSU continues to grow.
Hockey is slated to start on Oct. 9 and, although no announcement on what will happen has been announced yet, head coach Ty Eigner and the Falcons continue to move forward.
“We have not gotten any new news in regards to the hockey season schedule so we are proceeding forward as if we are starting on time,” he said.
As of right now, Eigner knows that decisions made about college basketball will greatly affect college hockey, as college basketball has more weight in the stake of winter sports.
They, along with college football, continue to be the driver of conversations in college sports.
“In the winter sports you look at basketball, the men’s basketball and the Final Four and the women’s Final Four. Those are huge undertakings and massive events and they come with a bunch of TV money. The rest of us, we are just hoping that the NCAA is going to figure out basketball soon because once basketball gets sorted out then we can eventually look at doing something,” Eigner said.
Eigner said that coaches around the WCHA have come up with four potential scenarios as to when the league might start playing: starting on time, starting around Thanksgiving break, starting on Jan. 1 or not starting the season at all.
That last option is the one they are trying to avoid.
“We have told our players that we feel completely confident in the the procedures and protocols that Bowling Green State University has put in place for them, on campus, in class, in dining halls, in dorms, and whatever they are involved with in their athletics so that would be at the rink, in the lockeroom, or in the weightroom,” Eiger said.
These procedures have worked all summer, he said.
“We know that they are working, they worked all summer and it is just our job to not complain about it, not whine about it, it’s just to follow the procedures and make sure that we do the best job that we can to make sure that we’re doing things properly,” he said.
Everyone has to be prepared for an abrupt exit due to coronavirus. Other schools around the country have seen their campuses already shut down and Eigner knows that that happening at BGSU is a possibility.
“I have not heard in one instance where a program or a university has shut down because there were too many kids practicing or doing their sport. You only hear about spikes or outbreaks when they are away from their sport or school,” he said.
Eigner knows that the choices that his players make outside of practice are going to be the ones that prove most crucial to their hopes of having a season.
“Everything that I have heard can be tracked back to some type of a social gathering. So we’re trying to impress upon our guys that, listen, we are going to have to make decisions so if we feel comfortable and confident from let’s just say 9 to 5 when you are an athlete and a student or a student and an athlete. What are you doing with your time away from that? That’s when the potential for things to go sideways is the highest,” he said.
Eigner said practices are going well, with the players responding positively to what could be considered a bleak situation.
“Their attitude is great, they’ve been doing the best they can under the circumstances which does not surprise any of us because that’s the kind of kids we have, so that has been a positive for sure,” he said.
The BGSU players have been able to get on the ice, but the coaches have not — a calculated decision by Eigner and his coaching staff.
“When the coaches start to come on the ice, obviously in everybody’s mind it starts to become more real because you’re watching and you are evaluating everyday so it has been different to stay off. But we believe that it has been good for them to know that they can just go out there and enjoy being back together because it’s been so long,” he said.