Erik Hildebrand has been hired as as associate athletics director for compliance at Bowling Green State University.
Hildebrand, a BGSU graduate, joins the Falcons staff after serving as the assistant athletic director for compliance at Washington State.
“We are pleased to announce that Erik Hildebrand has accepted our offer to become Bowling Green’s associate athletics director for compliance,” said Bob Moosbrugger, director of athletics and recreation. “As we strive to give the best student-athlete experience, our compliance office is one of the most important areas of our operation. Erik is a proud BGSU alum that returns home with wide-ranging experience within the MAC and at the Power 5 level. He is committed to continuing the development of our compliance program and help us stay foreword thinking during this season of transitional change within the NCAA.”
In addition to overseeing the BGSU compliance office, Hildebrand will also be the sport administrator for the men’s and women’s soccer programs.
“I am very excited to return to campus and help create a wonderful student-athlete experience,” Hildebrand said. “Bowling Green is a special place and I look forward to working with and helping the BGSU coaches, staff, student-athletes and alumni continue their great success in the classroom, on the field and in the community.”
Hildebrand was hired as the assistant athletics director for compliance at Washington State in July 2021. Hildebrand served as the primary compliance liaison to the football program and the primary lead to the WSU financial aid office. Hildebrand joined the Cougars after previously working at Ohio University from 2015-21 where he was the associate athletics director for compliance.
Pior to OU, Hildebrand was at Gonzaga from 2007-11 where he served as the compliance officer. Prior to working with the Bulldogs, Hildebrand spent a year working in Major League Baseball with Cleveland in 2006 as a guest services coordinator, where he helped coordinate in-game promotions and entertainment.
He was a member of the National Association for Athletics Compliance from 2014-18 and participated in the NAAC Mentorship Program in 2019 as well.
Hildebrand completed his bachelor’s degree in 2005 from BGSU in sport management and then went on to complete his master’s degree in 2008 from Gonzaga in athletic administration.