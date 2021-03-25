Student-athletes across Northwest Ohio were unable to compete last spring due to the pandemic. The hopes and aspirations of young people put on hold and coaches’ preseason preparation put on pause.
“Obviously, for a lot of people, it was a disappointment. We were a week away from scrimmages,” Lake head softball coach Dave Rymers said. “Looking back on it now, there was a small chance we’d put together a league season starting in April. We were just going to play league games if there was an opportunity for that, and when that didn’t happen, it was tough.”
Coaches are excited about this spring
“It was very tough last spring to not have a track season,” said Bowling Green head track coach Scott Wongrowski. “I’ve been looking forward to it. We’ve worked towards a lot of successes.”
A year later, players, coaches, and parents are preparing for that next opportunity, and coaches are not taking it for granted.
“Last year was heartbreaking. This year has a new excitement to it because we didn’t have one last year, so it gave the coaching staff and as a team on both sides a taste of something to look forward to, a new found appreciation for what a season does mean for us,” Wongrowski said.
“It’s a real eye-opener that nothing is promised, nothing is guaranteed,” Rymers added. “Not taking anything for granted … were really excited to get back at it.”
Preparing for this season came with a new set of challenges for coaches, for instance, “answering questions that you never had to think of the answer for,” Wongrowski said. “There’s been a lot of answering new questions that might not have a right answer.”
“We very well could be shut down for two weeks,” Rymers said. “Everyone is in the same situation so we’re just excited to have the opportunity, hopefully.”
The excitement and anticipation for this spring however cannot be understated.
“Seeing kids compete again at the events they’re best in,” Wongrowski said. “Not only the top producers, but I want to see the juniors and sophomores who got a year older and how they progress.”
“I can’t wait to be outside, in an actual game atmosphere, with our girls wearing the Lake jersey,” said Rymers when asked what he’s most looking forward to this season. “Playing games and getting better every day.”
Dave Hall has a total of 42 years coaching baseball and 35 years as the varsity baseball coach for Perrysburg High School.
“It was devastating, it was terrible, it was terrible for the seniors, terrible for all the kids involved,” he said of last year’s shutdown.
Perrysburg had eight seniors on the 2020 team.
“We never gave up, when they backed us up for x number of weeks, I rescheduled all 27 games, when the delayed us again, I rescheduled all 27 games and a few people told me I was crazy and I said if they give us the green light we’re playing 27 games.”
While not having an Northern Lakes League season and being shut down, kids worked out on their own.
The official baseball season never happened.
In June, Hall and Perrysburg Athletic Director Chuck Jacoput together an NLL baseball game for the 2020 seniors who were unable to play in the spring.
“It only took us six days to get ready, our kids had been throwing. I am an optimist, I believe we were going to play sometime, summer salvaged a little bit,” Hall said.
“They could say goodbye and they could have some finality to it. The NLL was great with us being able to put that senior game on and Tim Dunn (with Carter Park) did a great job helping us. Every senior in the NLL got one last game in front of a lot of people.”
This spring, the athletes are itching to play.
“kids are just smiling and they are happy to be out here, I think the kids know it could end any moment, so they are playing hard, they are very focused,” Hall said.
Perrysburg High School Senior Noah English is a pitcher and short-stop for the baseball team.
“It’s great, we are all really excited to be back out here and especially not having a season last year, we’re all really excited to finish up our senior year here,” he said. “We’ve been counting down the days and we’ve been working hard, trying to get back out here, have the best season we possibly can.”
(Sentinel-Tribune multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley contributed to this story.)