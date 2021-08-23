OTSEGO-WYNFORD
After visiting Wynford took a 13-7 first quarter lead, Otsego scored 35 points on five touchdowns in the second and third quarter in rolling to a 49-16 season opening victory.
Otsego senior quarterback Joseph Dzierwa Dzierwa completed 12 of 17 passes for 193 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 46 yards on four carries and one TD.
Senior running back Trent Lieter led Otsego’s ground attack, running for 141 yards on 15 carries with one TD.
Dzierwa opened scoring with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Devin Coon with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter.
However, Wynford quarterback Cobey Allen threw a TD pass to Owen Whitmeyer for 42 yards and James Schiefer for 23 yards to take an early one score lead.
In the second, Dzierwa ran for a one-yard score and threw a 20-yard TD pass to senior tight end Chase Helberg. Wynford’s only scoring was a 31-yard field goal.
In the third, Dzierwa threw a 9-yard TD pass to Helberg and another to Devin Coon for 23 yards, plus the Otsego QB threw a 14-yard TD pass to Jack Sampson.
Leiter added a two-yard TD run in the fourth to complete the Knights’ scoring. Coon successfully added the conversion kick on every Otsego touchdown.
Otsego finished with 381 total yards to Wynford’s 236, and Otsego had 21 first downs to Wynford’s 12. Both teams lost a fumble and the Knights’ defense had five sacks for minus-34 yards.
BOWLING GREEN-LIMA BATH
Western Buckeye League member Lima Bath held visiting Bowling Green to five first downs and 88 total yards as the Wildcats prevailed, 14-0, in the season opener Friday night.
For Bath, Iam Armentrout scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and a 9-yard run in the third, with Keaton Liles adding both conversion kicks.
Marcus Hammer led BG with 27 yards rushing on 10 carries and Kadin Shaink had 23 yards on 18 carries. Shank had the Bobcats’ longest run of the game, covering nine yards.
Shank completed 3-for-8 passes for 42 yards, including two to Evan Brandt for 19 yards, including one for 17 yards, and one to A.J. Clemens for 23 yards.
Defensively for BG, Michael Kisor had seven tackles, including one tackle for a loss, and Evan Brandt and Sean Gollehon had six tackles apiece.
ELMWOOD-VAN BUREN
Elmwood running back Mason Oliver scored five touchdowns and ran for 347 yards on 10 carries as the Royals opened the season with a 56-14 non-league rout over visiting Van Buren Friday night.
Oliver had touchdown runs of 12, 14, 73, 44, and 81 yards, plus he had 29 yards receiving from just one pass thrown by quarterback Hayden Wickard.
Wickard completed 9 of 14 passes for 178 yards, including three to Mason Mossbarger for 50 yards and three to Gunner Endicott for 48 yards.
Decian Rowe ran for 34 yards on three carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run, Endicott had 17 yards on four carries, and Kyler Heiseman caught a third quarter touchdown pass covering 46 yards for the Royals.
Adam Meyer led Elmwood defensively with seven tackles, including two for a loss, and five assists.
LAKE-McCOMB
McComb accumulated 323 total yards, including 319 rushing, and held Lake to 137 total yards as the Panthers defeated the Flyers 28-0 in the season opener at Lake Community Stadium.
The Flyers had 91 yards rushing on 31 attempts and 46 yards in the air, completing six of 16 passes with one costly interception.
McComb’s Ka’von Bailey scored twice in the opening quarter, putting McComb up 14-0. Bailey opened with a 6-yard touchdown run and followed with an 80-yard scamper to the end zone.
In the second, Brayton Althauser scored on a 7-yard run and Andrew Swisher added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Panthers.
McComb had 54 rushing attempts, good for 5.9 yards per carry. The Panthers also completed 2-of-4 passes for four yards with one interception.
ROSSFORD-SWANTON
At Jackson Ferguson Stadium, Rossford opened a 41-0 halftime lead over Swanton and cruised to a 55-7 victory over Swanton in the season opener.
Rossford quarterback Alex Williams completed 8 of 10 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns and Xavier Kellermeier completed two of three passes for another 21 yards.
In the first quarter, Trenton Bachmayer scored on a one-yard run and Williams threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Ben Morrison.
The Bulldogs added four second quarter touchdowns, plus the defense opened by scoring on a safety. Williams then threw three straight TD passes — a 10-yard TD pass to Morrison, a 27-yard TD pass to Christian Brown, and a 35-yard scoring strike to Jake Morrison.
The Bulldogs’ defense got back into the action as Carl Fitch scored on a 20-yard fumble recovery just before halftime.
In the third, Justin Hire scored on a 7-yard run and Grant Eckel ran for a 15-yard TD, putting the Bulldogs up 55-0. Swanton got an 8-yard TD run from Drake Harris.
Rossford’s defense also got an interception from Kellermeier and Timothy Queen had a sack to end the game. Meanwhile, Rossford held Swanton ton 81 total yards — 17 and 72 rushing.
Michael Nawrocki and Jonah Shafer were a combined 5-for-8 in conversion kicks.
Rossford had 328 total yards of offense, including 161 passing and 167 rushing. Hire led Rossford’s four-pronged running attack as he garnered 56 yards, Bachmayer for 42 yards, Williams for 34 yards and Eckel had 31 yards rushing.
Eight different receivers caught passes, including Ben Morrison and Hire, who had two catches each for a combined 23 yards.
Besides Jake Morrison and Brown’s TD receptions, Nevan Hanthorn had one catch for 35 yards, Kaden Kirkman caught one pass for 25 yards, Ethan Lashaway had a 12-yard reception, and Holden Martens had a reception for 10 yards.
For Swanton, quarterbacks Cole Mitchey and Drake Harris completed three of six passes, and Trenton Eitniear led the rushing attack with 55 yards.