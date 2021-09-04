EASTWOOD-MAUMEE
Eastwood ran up a 49-7 halftime lead and stayed perfect at 3-0 with a 56-7 victory over visiting Maumee at Freedom Field Friday. The Panthers fell to 0-3
Eastwood quarterback Lake Boos completed eight of nine passes for 139 yards, including six to his brother Case Boos for 75 yards.
Eastwood had 370 total yards, including 231 rushing and 139 passing, while holding Maumee to 202 yards, including 53 rushing and 149 passing.
Case Boos got Eastwood on the board with a 3-yard run and the Eagles took an 8-0 lead when Maumee quarterback Kyle Arndt was sacked in the end zone.
Arndt threw a 44-yard TD pass to Alex Lewis, and Diego Barboza’s conversion kick made it a one-point game, 8-7, with 7:47 remaining in the first quarter. Eastwood followed by scoring seven touchdowns unanswered.
Eastwood running back Bryce Koprowski-Kistner scored from six yards out, Lake Boos threw a 38-yard TD pass to Isaac Cherry to put the Eagles up 21-7, thanks in part to two missed conversion kicks.
Forty-nine seconds into the second quarter, Case Boos intercepted an Arndt pass at the Eastwood 22 and ran 78 yards for a pick-six.
Case Boos followed less than two minutes later catching a TD pass from his older brother, Lake, and then Case scored on a six-yard run with 6:21 remaining in the half.
Emmet Getz scored Eastwood’s final first half TD on a 45-yard run. In the second half, Blake Hitchcock ran in for a four-yard score to close the scoring.
For Eastwood, Cherry caught two passes for 64 yards, Koprowski-Kistner had 54 yards rushing on four carries, Getz had 51 yards on two carries, and Logan Brinker had 45 yards on five carries.
Aaron Thompson had one run for 32 yards, Caiden Maize had four carries for 16 yards, Hitchcock ran three time for 10 yards, and Case Boos had two carries for 10 yards.
For Maumee, Arndt was 15 for 28 for 149 yards with three interceptions by Eastwood defenders Case Boos, Dylan Hoffman and Isaac Reynolds.
For the Panthers, Alex Lewis had four catches for 59 yards, Caleb Boerst had five catches for 48 yards. Dillon Schiavone had four catches for 25 yards and Keishon Midcalf had two receptions for 17 yards.
Arndt led the Panthers’ rushing attack with 29 yards on 15 carries and Boerst had 19 yards on 13 carries.
For the Eastwood defense, Dalton Hesselbart, Bryce Hesselbart and Getz had sacks amounting to 19 yards lost for the Maumee offense.
Hoffman had four tackles with two assists and Dalton Hesselbart had one tackle with seven assists. Lewis led Maumee’s defense with four tackles and four assists and Boerst had four tackles and one assist.
BOWLING GREEN-FINDLAY
Findlay improved to 2-1 with a 49-0 rout over winless Bowling Green at Donnell Stadium Friday.
For BG, Marcus Hammer had 105 yards rushing on 19 carries, Kadin Shank ran for 67 yards on 16 carries, and Nick Powers had 15 yards on three carries.
Hammer’s longest run went for 48 yards, and Shank had one run that covered 20 yards. Shank threw just one pass — a 10-yard completion to Evan Brandt.
BG had seven first downs and ran 43 plays for 213 total yards, averaging five yards per play.
Findlay led just 7-0 after one quarter, but scored three second quarter touchdowns, added two scores in the third and one in the final quarter.
ELMWOOD-ALLEN EAST
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood stayed perfect at 3-0 with a 42-21 victory over visiting Allen East (2-1) Friday night. The game had eight turnovers, including four by each team.
Elmwood quarterback Hayden Wickard completed 16 of 29 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown, but also had three passes intercepted.
Elmwood running back Mason Oliver had 115 yards on 12 carries and Gunner Endicott had 114 yards on 22 carries.
Oliver also caught three passes for 78 yards, Mason Mossbarger had four catches for 63 yards, Endicott had two receptions for 41 yards, and Kyler Heiserman caught 40 passes for 40 yards.
After Allen East took a 7-0, Endicott caught a 38-yard TD pass to tie the game and Wickard scored on an eight-yard run with 39 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the Royals up 14-7.
Oliver then caught a 33-yard TD pass and Mossbarger caught an 11-yard TD pass as Elmwood grabbed a 28-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, Wickard scored on a one-yard keeper and Endicott scored on a three-yard run.
Adam Meyer led the Elmwood defense with seven tackles and one assist, Will Keifer had six tackles and three assists, Oliver had five tackles and two assists and Endicott had six tackles and one assist.
ROSSFORD-OAK HARBOR
Rossford improved to 2-1 after rebounding from a 21-0 first quarter deficit to defeat visiting Oak Harbor, 36-27 at Jackson Ferguson Stadium.
Rossford quarterback Alex Williams completed 13 of 26 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs.
Ben Morrison caught four passes for 93 yards and one touchdown, Trenton Bachmayer had four catches for 43 yards and one touchdown, and Nevan Hanthorn caught three passes for 35 yards.
In the first quarter, Oak Harbor quarterback Jaqui Hayward threw an 84-yard TD pass to Hayden Hower and consecutive 33- and 18-yard TD passes to Hayden Buhro to take a three-score lead less than six minutes into the game.
Christian Brown got the Bulldogs on the board with a 33-yard punt return near the end of the quarter.
In the second, Williams threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Hanthorn and Williams scored on a 7-yard run, tying the game at 21-21.
After the Bulldogs’ defense scored on a safety, Williams threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Bachmayer, putting Rossford up 29-21.
Morrison scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Williams with 11:55 remaining in the game. Hayward closed the scoring on a 65-yard TD run.
Lester McManaway led the Rossford defense with six solo tackles, three assists, one sack and one tackle for a loss. Izayah Gilles had an interception for the Bulldogs and Williams had a fumble recovery.
Oak Harbor had 19 first downs to Rossford’s 17, and the Rockets had 476 total yards to Rossford’s 328, and each team had two turnovers.
For Oak Harbor, Hayward ran for 149 yards on 16 carries and he completed 14 of 29 passes for 274 yards. Hower caught five passes for 147 yards. The Rockets fell to 1-2.
LAKE-ARCHBOLD
Archbold broke away from a 7-7 first quarter tie and scored three second quarter touchdowns to defeat visiting Lake, 41-14, Friday night.
The Blue Streaks improve to 3-0 while the Flyers fell to 1-3.
Archbold had 448 total yards on 268 yards rushing on 40 attempts and completed 11 of 17 passes for 180 yards.
The Flyers had 157 total yards on 102 yards rushing (29 carries) and 55 yards passing (5 for 13).