Three area athletes secured state championships over the weekend in track and field events. Jamari Croom, Abigail Gase and Jaydon Jenkins all took home gold in the Division II state meet at Pickerington North.
Rossford’s Croom ran the finished second in the preliminary race in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.16, and then took home gold in the final race, running at a time of 22.12.
Croom also competed in the 100 meter dash and took ninth with a preliminary time of 11.11. The Bulldogs’ Ethan Neblock competed in the 1600 meter run placing 10th with a time 4:27.79.
Otsego’s Gase won her gold in the seated shot put getting a distance of 18’8.75”.
Jenkins won gold in both the seated 400 meter dash (58.31) and the 800 meter dash (2:03.40). Both wins marked his second state championship in both events.
Elmwood’s Jenkins also was a runner up in the seated shot put with a distance of 19’3.5” and took third in the seated 100 meter dash.
The Knights also saw Ashton Serrato take 12th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 50.91 and Dakota Keifer tie for eighth in the boys pole vault with a height of 14’0”.
The Royals’ Barett Coleman competed in the 300 meter hurdles as well, getting a time of 38.88 in the finals and placing third.
Eastwood’s Julia Sabo saw an impressive finish in the girls pole vault. She finished tied for fourth with a height of 11’6”. Dalton Hesselbart was also a competitor in the boys pole vault tying for 14th with a height of 13’0”.
Perrysburg had 10 athletes compete in the Division I meet at Hilliard Darby High School.
Adelle Francis placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 18-1.5. Benjamin Keller placed eighth in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:55.59. Marc Baroncini finished ninth in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:29.94. Brooke Daudelin, Avary Zeisloft, Ashlyn Haeft and Madison Wagner took 17th in the 3200 meter relay with a time of 9:40.20. Dylan Ball, Joaquin Lin, Kieffer Doore and Keller took 16th with a time of 3:30.59.