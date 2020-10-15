PEMBERVILLE - The Eastwood Eagles are all too familiar with playing playoff football in October. As they get ready for their opponent Waynedale this week, it will mark their 14th playoff game in 10 years.
This group has some experience as well, with 15 of 20 starters returning for the season. They return from a team that went 10-0 in the regular season and fell to Oak Harbor in the regional semifinals.
As experienced as this group might be, it had to through something that none of the other talented Eastwood teams of the past had to: a bye leading into their first playoff game.
“This is brand new for everybody in Ohio, first time that anybody has had a bye week going into the playoffs,” head coach Craig Rutherford said. “Having an experienced team I think helps us as well, a lot of our guys played in a couple of rounds last year so I think that they will know what to expect headed into this first game for us.”
Their opponent Waynedale didn’t get that luxury as they had to make a roughly two-hour drive to play 12th-seeded Lake last Saturday.
Coming into the game 2-4 on the season and seeded at No. 21, the expectations for the Golden Bears were low, but they surely expectations in the 26-20 first round victory over the Flyers.
“I think that they played in a good league and I think that they might have had some injuries earlier in the season that you know maybe threw them off a little bit. They’re big, their running backs are tough and their quarterback runs the ball and throws the ball really well,” Rutherford said. “Defensively we will just have to be really sound in what we do and go out and fly around and try to get our hits in.”
That dual threat quarterback is Peyton Lemon. At Lake, the junior totaled 118 yards on 23 carries and threw for 116 yards on 11-of-17 passing.
A dual threat quarterback isn’t completely new to these Eagles. The Northern Buckeye Conference has several talented quarterbacks.
“Obviously with a quarterback that can throw and run, making sure that you are sound and everybody knows their assignments is even more important than it already is,” Rutherford said. “To play great defense it takes 11 guys and you just have to be even more locked in when the quarterback can run around.”
The 5-1 Eagles claimed a bye with the fifth seed in Division V, Region 18.
They have a typical run-heavy offense that everyone in the league has been accustomed to. But this year they tout four guys in the backfield that have put up significant stats in six games.
Bryce Koprowski-Kistner is the leader of that backfield. He leads the team with 112 carries for 598 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The sophomore wasn’t a player that was immediately on their radar, but he has quickly become a leader.
“As a sophomore he really didn’t get any carries a year ago, being just a freshman. Obviously with high school boys you see a big jump athletically and then also physically from their freshman to sophomore year,” Rutherford said. “He’s a guy that just continues to get better each week and he’s really sped up as the year has gone on.”
Emmet Getz, Gage Might and Ethan Kwiatkowski have combined for 115 carries for 711 yards this season.
“They are all different in what their strengths are, they are able to open up holes for the other guys and they’ve also all got a little bit of speed that they can break open a big play when there’s a hole. So having those three guys that we are able to rotate in there I think has definitely helped us pull away a little bit in the second half of some games,” Rutherford said.’’
Leading the offense behind center is Senior Jared McNulty at quarterback. He has completed 25-of-42 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns this season, but what he does can’t be counted in the box score.
“I think that his experience has set the tone for the offense, he’s got a great command of what we’re trying to do and then when we’ve needed a big play whether that’s him throwing the ball or a couple of times scrambling. These last four weeks he’s come up with it,” Rutherford said.
On defense, last year’s Division V Co-Lineman of the Year Blake Landis and First-Team All-District V linebacker Zach Kwiatkowski were always going to be the leaders. But a secondary full of new faces has impressed Rutherford.
“I mean all three guys in our secondary, both corners and the free safety were new so that’ll be Lake Boos, Case Boos and Isaac Cherry. Over the past few weeks we’ve really been able to get more turnovers,” he said
Isaac Badenhop is another guy for the Eagles that has made a big jump — both in his play and literally in his position as he moved from corner to outside linebacker in the offseason.
“He’s got a good grasp of what we are trying to do defensively and he gets a lot of our guys in the right place. He’s had a really good year for us,” Rutherford said.