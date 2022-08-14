TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Matt Chapman also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Cleveland 2-1 Saturday, halting the Guardians' season-high winning streak at six.

Hernández reached base twice as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak, righting themselves after an 8-0 loss Friday that followed two defeats at Baltimore.

