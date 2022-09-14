Marshall Notre Dame Football

Marshall head coach Charles Huff walks the sideline against Notre Dame during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Marshall won 26-21. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

 Sholten Singer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The path to one of Marshall's greatest victories was forged through scooping up transfer portal talent, magic tricks, and a second-year coach's belief that a Sun Belt Conference team can be as good as any opponent, especially a storied giant like Notre Dame.

Fifteen games into his Marshall career, coach Charles Huff's Thundering Herd became the talk of college football with Saturday's 26-21 win over the 20.5-point favorite Fighting Irish.

0
0
0
0
0