PEMBERVILLE — After leading Eastwood High School to the regional tournament, Todd Henline is stepping down as head boys varsity basketball coach.
Henline has been the Eagles’ head coach a combined 11 years over two stints. He compiled an 183-81 win-loss record with this year’s team, winning a Northern Buckeye Conference, sectional, and district championship.
The Eagles finished 22-4, losing to eventual state runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf (25-3), 61-56, during a Division III regional semifinal at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center.
It was Eastwood’s third trip to the regional tournament in program history, and two of four of their losses this year came to O-G.
An alumnus of Eastwood, Henline served as an assistant prior to taking over the head coaching position. He met with his players on Monday to inform them of his decision.
In a press release, Athletic Director Jeff Hill said, “his countless hours working with the high school and youth basketball programs has put the boys basketball program in solid shape for the future.
“Coach Henline has taken the boys basketball program and created a program that exhibited class and competitiveness every time they took the floor,” Hill said.
“He always wanted a challenging schedule and never shied away from playing great competition. He is leaving the program in great shape for whoever follows him as coach.”
Hill said the process of hiring a new coach will begin immediately and information about that process will become available soon.