EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — So much had happened in a chaotic final round of the Evian Championship — a spectator unwittingly picking up a stray ball, a pair of four-putts in the final group, a seven-way tie for the lead — that it was hard to know what to expect as Brooke Henderson walked down the fairway on the 72nd hole.

The Canadian was in a share of the lead with LPGA rookie Sophia Schubert and had just had a lucky escape when her wild hook off the tee at the par-5 No. 18 flew into trees and bounced out to relative safety.

0
0
0
0
0