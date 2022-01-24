YPSILANTI, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team led for nearly all 40 minutes on the road on Monday night, and the Falcons came away with a 71-60 win over Eastern Michigan University.
“I thought our team did a great job tonight. Eastern was in the same boat as we were; we both had quick turnarounds after playing Saturday,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said.
“I thought our kids locked into the things we asked them to do. We did a good job with the details, and we did a nice job guarding their shooters.”
The Mid-American Conference matchup was held at the George Gervin GameAbove Center.
Kadie Hempfling led the Falcons (8-7, 3-3 MAC), scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds. She fell just three points from matching her career scoring high and is now just three points shy of the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Hempfling has scored 40 points over the last two games. She had a season-high 21 points on Saturday at Ohio before pacing the Falcons with 19 at EMU.
At Eastern, Hempfling scored 13 points in the third quarter alone as her team took down the defending MAC regular season champions.
“She’s such a unique player. What separates her from others is her enthusiasm for the game. She’s an inside-out player, and I thought we could take advantage of some switches,” Fralick said.
“She shot it well tonight, and she handles it well and is such a great player. Kadie’s a lot of fun to coach, and she’s a lot of fun to have on your team.”
Zoe Miller hit her first six shots of the night en route to 14 points, while Elissa Brett scored 10 points and tied Hempfling for team honors with eight rebounds.
Areanna Combs had a game-high 21 points for the Eagles (4-10, 1-6 MAC) and eight rebounds, but went just 6-of-22 from the floor. Combs was the lone EMU player in double figures on the night.
BG got key contributions from a multitude of players on the night. Nine players each played at least 15 minutes in the win.
The Falcons shot an even 50% from the field and went 7-of-13 from the three-point line (53.7%). The BG defense allowed EMU to shoot just 34.5% from the floor and 13.3% (2-for-15) from the arc.
BGSU outscored Eastern in each of the first three quarters, taking a 16-point lead – the largest of the game – after 30 minutes.
The Eagles cut the lead to seven points and got a stop with just over two minutes left, but Amy Velasco came up with a steal to give the ball right back to BG, and the home team did not score again.
Velasco had eight points, including five in the fourth quarter, and led BG with three assists and three steals. Hampton also had eight points in the win.
Five different Falcons hit at least one triple. EMU missed 11-straight long-range shots from the middle of the first quarter until the final four minutes of the game.
BGSU had a 36-30 advantage on the glass.
The Falcons conclude a stretch of three games in a five-day span on Wednesday night (Jan. 26), returning home to face Western Michigan. That contest is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Stroh Center.
Then, BGSU will renew the Battle of I-75, taking on Toledo on Saturday (Jan. 29). Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on Alumnae Day at the Stroh.