BLOOMDALE – Opponents of Elmwood’s girls basketball team are facing a tall order this season.
The Royals have three 6-feet-0 players led by junior Brooklyn Thrash, who has been first-team all-conference and first-team all-district in her first two seasons. She is also closing in on 1,000 career points.
“What I really like about her now is that she is really leading us as a junior. She is really starting to talk and help the other kids. She is picking up her game. She has picked it up a notch, I can already see that,” veteran head coach Doug Reynolds said about Thrash, who can run the floor as well as play close to the basket.
Senior Regan Walters and sophomore Anna Barber are also 6-feet tall.
“It’s the most I’ve every had,” Reynolds said about 6-foot players. “I am going to have to decide how to play them. Are we going to go faster, or would we be able to control the inside more?”
Junior Mackenzie Mareches, a 5-6 guard, is in her third season with the varsity.
“She is a very savvy basketball player and is starting to take charge out there too,” Reynolds said.
Seniors Morgan Reinhard and Lainey Bingham are also in mix along with sophomore Cara Frank.
Also on the roster are seniors Samantha DeBock and Maddie Daniels and juniors Brandi Beckford and Jordyn Babcock.
“The depth is the best we have had in a long time,” Reynolds said
Last season the Royals were 16-10 overall and 7-7 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and advanced to the district final in the post-season.
The plan this season is for 22 regular-season games, but with the unknowns of the pandemic a full season could be difficult to play.
“We’ll play when we can. We will play back-to-back if we need to. That’s all we can do,” Reynolds said.