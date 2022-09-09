The Bowling Green State University volleyball program has two more non-conference weekends before play begins within the Mid-American Conference.
BGSU’s remaining non-conference opponents have a combined record of 29-1 going into the weekend with the Panther Challenge opponents being a combined 18-1.
Towson will be the first opponent on Friday (Sept. 9) at 11 a.m. before facing No. 7 Pittsburgh at 7:30 tonight. The Falcons will close out the weekend with American University on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Like the Falcons, Towson is also coming off a weekend at home after hosting the Towson Invitational.
There the Tigers topped Princeton, Radford, Rutgers and Morgan State. Towson began the season with three straight sweeps, besting Norfolk State, East Carolina and Furman.
The victories over Radford and Morgan State also came in three sets while they played four against Princeton and five against Rutgers.
Towson has utilized an efficient attack so far this season, registering a team hitting percentage of .315.
The Tigers have hit above .400 in a match three times this season, including a season-best .526 in the win over Furman. Towson has finished below .325 just twice so far, both coming in matches that went beyond three sets.
The Pitt Panthers enter the weekend not only as the host, but the No. 7-ranked team in the nation.
After beginning the season with a five-set loss to then-No. 25 San Diego, Pittsburgh has rattled off five straight wins, including traveling to BYU and beating the formerly ranked No. 7 Cougars at home in four sets.
Pittsburgh has benefited from a consistent approach this season. The Panthers have registered either eight or 12 total blocks in each match so far this season.
They’ve also tallied 61 kills twice and 60 in another match. The other totals for kills have been 41, 43 and 45.
American will be the final opponent of the weekend for BGSU as the Falcons battle the Eagles. American enters the weekend with a 6-0 record.
The Eagles opened the campaign with sweeps over both Georgetown and George Mason. Since then, each match for American University has ended in four sets, besting George Washington, UMBC, Delaware and Coppin State.
The Eagles will enter the weekend as one of the top 50 teams in the nation for kills per set, averaging a mark of 13.6.
American University is led by senior outside hitter Zeynep Uzen who has registered 106 kills this season, averaging 4.82 per set which is within the Top 10 in the nation.
Meanwhile, fifth-year BGSU senior Katelyn Meyer, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter and Eastwood graduate, is getting even closer to a couple program records.
Meyer enters the weekend with 4,433 career attack attempts, ranking second in program history.
Meyer needs just 49 attack attempts to break the program record. Her career mark is also fourth in the nation among active career leaders.
As for kills, Meyer is currently third all-time with 1,513 kills. She needs 62 to move into second all-time.
This season the Falcons have turned to a two-setter approach, featuring both Hanna Laube and Jaden Walz.
The Laube-Walz duo has stepped up for the Falcons who are currently 38th in the nation for assists per set with a mark of 12.7.
Laube, who leads the team with 133 assists, is just 125 assists from entering the Top 10 all-time in program history for career assists.
As for Walz, she has already logged a team-high three double-doubles this season and needs just 13 assists this weekend to set a new single season-high for her time as a Falcon.